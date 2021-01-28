ThayerMahan Selected to Join the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community

GROTON, Conn., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThayerMahan, Inc., a world leader in autonomous maritime security solutions, announced today that it was selected to join the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community. The Community is an invitation-only group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation.

For more information on ThayerMahan's innovative approach: https://www.thayermahan.com/a-new-paradigm ThayerMahan will support the Forum's Shaping the Future of Global Public Goods Platform. This platform enables worldwide leaders to form exceptional, cross-cutting communities of action that collaborate at speed and scale. Their goal is to accelerate actions on climate change and environmental sustainability, food systems, the circular economy and value chains, and the future of international development, and to trigger systems change.

ThayerMahan will participate in a Forum developing the Ocean Action Agenda, an initiative that seeks to improve ocean management by exploring cross-cutting opportunities and leveraging new technologies to scale to ensure the long-term sustainable use of the Ocean.

Michael Connor, ThayerMahan's President and CEO stated, "We are honored to be the newest member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community. We look forward to providing a voice for cutting-edge maritime technology as a sustainable Ocean Action Agenda is set. This partnership will be mutually beneficial in helping shape global, regional and industry agendas."

ThayerMahan's team has over 350+ years of maritime operational experience and 125+ years of sonar operational experience in the most challenging seaborne environments. Founded by retired Navy Admiral Mike Connor in 2016, the company specializes in unmanned autonomous sensing and reporting systems for the US Offshore Wind Industry, the US Office of Naval Research, and other government, academic and commercial customers.

About World Economic Forum

Established in 1971, the World Economic Forum is an International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. Responsible for shaping global, regional, and industry agendas, the Forum is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About ThayerMahan

ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company dedicated to providing its clients with turn-key autonomous marine solutions, including deployment, operations, data gathering and analysis services, using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated on a variety of host platforms tailored to specific mission criteria. The company is headquartered in Groton, CT with additional locations in Lexington, MA, Boston and Washington DC.

