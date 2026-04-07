ThayerMahan Ships First SeaPicket® System to International Customer

GROTON, Conn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThayerMahan, Inc., a leader in unmanned maritime security and acoustic intelligence solutions, today announced it has shipped the first SeaPicket® system to an international defense customer. This shipment marks the initial delivery in a multi-system contract for SeaPicket®, the company's buoy-based, energy-harvesting persistent acoustic intelligence platform.

SeaPicket - a moored persistent acoustic surveillance system - deployed from ThayerMahan's Vigilant OSV, featuring ThayerMahan operations crew on deck. SeaPicket detects, classifies, and reports on maritime contacts of interest in near-real time.

"This fast-track award underscores SeaPicket's operational readiness and ThayerMahan's ability to both scale manufacturing and deploy at speed," said Mike Varney, President of ThayerMahan Ocean Technologies. "Our production teams have demonstrated the capacity to rapidly deliver mission-critical systems, while maintaining the highest standards of performance and reliability. In short, this shipment proves our ability to provide undersea domain awareness (UDA) systems in a strategically relevant timeframe."

SeaPicket® is an advanced unmanned platform that provides scalable, real-time undersea surveillance to address modern threats. It integrates cutting-edge sensors and edge-to-shore processing to enhance UDA and proactively manage risks.

The international customer selected SeaPicket under a rapid procurement model, reflecting both the urgency of emerging undersea threats and confidence in ThayerMahan's ability to rapidly deliver state-of-the-art systems. The framework requires accelerated timelines for manufacturing, integration, and deployment - conditions under which ThayerMahan has repeatedly demonstrated strong performance.

"Like all of our end-to-end acoustic intelligence solutions, SeaPicket was engineered for real operational demands, and designed for rapid production so we can meet those demands at scale," said Vice Admiral Mike Connor, U.S. Navy (Ret.), Chairman & CEO, ThayerMahan. "We take pride in delivering systems that help our international customers secure their maritime environments."

As demand increases for unmanned systems capable of persistent domain awareness, ThayerMahan has committed to meet that need. The company will continue to expand its capacity to manufacture, field, and support systems - including SeaPicket® - under compressed timelines and for a diverse range of international customers.

This first SeaPicket delivery represents a major milestone in the rapid fielding of unmanned acoustic intelligence systems worldwide. Visionaries and forward-thinking first movers have begun to deploy these advanced technologies as an operational hedge, with accelerating demand expected to follow. The future of Undersea Domain Awareness will be defined by the capabilities of unmanned intelligence systems.

About SeaPicket®

SeaPicket® is a buoy-based, energy-harvesting persistent surveillance platform that provides immediate and substantial increases to UDA capacity. Equipped with a bottom-mounted linear hydrophone array and advanced signal processing, SeaPicket® detects, classifies, and reports on maritime contacts of interest in near-real time.

About ThayerMahan®

ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company specializing in unmanned acoustic intelligence, persistent undersea surveillance, and non-kinetic counter-UUV capabilities. The company provides its government and commercial customers with end-to-end autonomous system deployment, field operations, continuous data collection, and advanced analytics. Using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated across a range of surface and subsurface platforms, ThayerMahan delivers tailored capabilities that support mission-critical defense, security, and infrastructure protection requirements. Headquartered in Groton, CT, ThayerMahan also maintains offices in Lowell, MA, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.thayermahan.com or contact the company at [email protected].

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Dr. Kevin Lopes

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ThayerMahan, Inc.

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SOURCE ThayerMahan, Inc.