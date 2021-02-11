ThayerMahan-UConn Team Begins High-Resolution Seabed Surveys of Thames River

GROTON, Conn., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThayerMahan, Inc., a world leader in autonomous maritime security solutions, completed an underwater survey using its SeaScout system to capture high-quality hydrographic imagery of Connecticut's Thames River. The survey is being conducted under a National Institute for Undersea Vehicle Technology (NIUVT) project in conjunction with the University of Connecticut (UConn)'s Department of Marine Sciences.

SeaScout Image: Anchor and lumber on the bottom of Thames River near New London ferry docks

ThayerMahan's SeaScout system is an actively stabilized towed vehicle with synthetic aperture sonar and multibeam echosounder payloads. The system generates ultra-fine resolution (3cm x 3cm) beamformed imagery and interferometric bathymetry of undersea cables, boulders, rocks, and seafloor characteristics in real-time. For example, individual anchor chain links are visible and discernable in the image shown below:

The two-year project will locate and monitor the shifting boundaries of key biological habitats and short-term, small-scale changes in bathymetry important to the health of the Thames River and Long Island Sound ecosystems. Baseline data will be re-evaluated to identify changes in the region and enhance security within the New London port area.

Michael Connor, ThayerMahan's President and CEO stated,

"ThayerMahan is thankful for the NIUVT project and is very excited about our partnership with UConn. This project, leveraging ThayerMahan's ability to rapidly gather high-quality imagery in real-time, is an important step toward safely developing the Blue Economy offshore and enabling the safe and secure use of our harbors by commercial and government vessels. All ships, particularly those carrying environmentally sensitive cargoes and munitions, should be able to operate in restricted waters confident that neither obstructions nor threats lie in their path. Our seabed imaging capability can make that a reality today. ThayerMahan is proud to support the State of Connecticut and the future of the Port of New London."

The survey was performed aboard the R/V Connecticut, a research vessel owned by UConn. The Undersea Warfighting Development Center and the Naval Submarine Base New London were important contributors to the project. The next survey is planned for May 2021.

ThayerMahan has over 350+ years of maritime operational experience and 125+ years of sonar operational experience in the most challenging seaborne environments. Founded by retired Navy Admiral Mike Connor in 2016, the company specializes in unmanned autonomous sensing and reporting systems for the U.S. Navy, DoD, and other government and commercial customers.

About ThayerMahan

ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company dedicated to providing its clients with turn-key autonomous marine solutions, including deployment, operations, data gathering and analysis services, using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated on a variety of host platforms tailored to customer missions. The company is headquartered in Groton, CT with additional locations in Lexington, MA, Boston, MA and Washington, DC.

