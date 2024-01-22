Thayers Natural Remedies Hits the Slopes for X Games Aspen Partnership

Thayers Continues as Official Beauty & Skincare Sponsor of the Winter Competition

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thayers is taking hydration to new heights with an expanded sponsorship of X Games Aspen. Following a successful partnership with X Games California 2023, Thayers will continue as X Games' first official partner in the beauty and skincare category during the winter edition of the iconic action sports competition – running from January 26th to 28th in Aspen, CO – while also entitling the exciting Knuckle Huck ski and snowboard events. Just like Thayers' range of efficacious skincare products are unisex and for all skin types, Thayers will be sponsoring the introduction of the women's ski and snowboard Knuckle Huck events for the first time in X Games history.

Thayers Hydrating Milky Toner and Soak It Up 80 Hr Liquid Moisturizer

A fan favorite, Knuckle Huck celebrates the stylish and creative side of snowboarding and skiing. In addition to the groundbreaking addition of the women's disciplines, Thayers will have an impressive footprint on Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen. The brand's interactive on-site experience, the Apres Ski(n) Lounge, will help spectators escape the elements and learn about effective skincare, especially when life gets extreme. Dr. Dustin Portela, a noted dermatologist and social media personality will be on-hand to discuss skin tips and tricks using Thayers' ultimate hydrating routine for dry skin featuring Hydrating Milky Cleanser and Toner and recently launched Soak It Up 80 HR Liquid Moisturizer.

"Thayers' inaugural sponsorship of X Games California 2023 proved so successful that we couldn't wait to come aboard for the Aspen Games in 2024 as the next step in this thrilling partnership with the dynamic action sports community," said Detty Nkonko, General Manager of L'Oréal's Next Big Brands. "Our groundbreaking Knuckle Huck entitlement, specifically the introduction of the women's disciplines, shows Thayers is there for life's most action-packed moments and speaks to the importance of taking care of your skin at any altitude!"

Thayers presence in Aspen won't stop there. Consumers can "get a lift" in a Thayers-branded chair lift photo moment, while X Games athletes will sample the product suite to get their skin competition-ready in the Athlete Lounge. Viewers at home will be able to experience the action through the debut of the Thayers Stoke Meter, where hosts and fans can rate tricks during the broadcast and live stream. Additionally, Thayers will work with athletes competing at X Games on action-packed social media content that shows how they use Thayers' new Soak It Up moisturizer in the leadup to competition, along with an on-site consumer meet and greet with snowboarder and X Games Aspen 2020 Knuckle Huck champion, Zeb Powell. To document the experience firsthand, Thayers will host popular content creators across TikTok and Instagram to attend the weekend festivities on the brand's behalf.

"Thayers' presence at X Games California was more than just a perfect fit, it was the beginning of an iconic partnership," said Ashley Robbins, Vice President at X Games. "The brand's unwavering commitment to our Women's Ski and Snowboard Knuckle Huck events helped to ignite a new era for X Games and women's action sports. Together we don't just elevate one entity; we elevate our entire spectrum of shared experiences, and we couldn't be more thrilled to extend our partnership with this historic brand."

As part of the partnership with X Games, Thayers will be airing engaging and exciting ad spots across major broadcast networks like ABC, ESPN/ESPN2 as well as key streaming platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and Caffeine TV. It will be impossible to miss Thayers throughout Aspen. Whether travelers land in Aspen or Vail, Thayers digital airport screens will greet guests for X Games weekend. Throughout town, multiple red Thayers branded cars will be driving the streets to raise excitement and awareness for the partnership.

The brand's second-time partnership with the iconic X Games competition cements an exciting new direction for the surging Thayers brand to reach the dynamic Gen Z audience. Known for its bestselling toning products, Thayers has expanded in the past year to offer a three-product moisturizer range personalized to skin type. Perfect for locking in moisture to combat the harsh winter elements, especially on the slopes, the line is anchored by the hero Soak It Up 80HR Liquid Moisturizer. It penetrates five surface layers deep to keep skin hydrated for 80 hours and is enriched with ingredients like Snow Mushroom, Hyaluronic Acid and Shea Butter. In combination with the brand's popular Milky Cleanser and Toner, also packed with gentle, ultra-hydrating ingredients, the products offer an ideal and convenient three-step skincare routine for the season.

"Winter athletes are exposed to harsh, dry conditions that can take a toll on their skin," said Dr. Portela. "Thayers' moisturizing products are not just for these athletes, but for anyone facing the elements this winter season. These products are specifically formulated to provide deep hydration and protect the skin's barrier, ensuring that whether you're on the slopes or braving the winter winds in your daily life, your skin remains healthy, resilient, and hydrated."

Thayers will also launch an efficacious, ingredient-focused acne line in 2024 – Gen Z's top skin concern according to the brand's 2023 survey on skin sins – which will be sampled and teased on-site in Aspen.

About Thayers

Thayers Natural Remedies has been a trusted fixture in medicine cabinets for over 175 years. Created in 1847 by Dr. Henry Thayer, the brand has grown into the No. 1 toner in the United States with more than 100,000 5-star ratings. The secret? This ride-or-die skincare icon harnesses pure, natural extracts to create simple, effective, cruelty-free skincare through a combination of potent plant and derm actives. Whether toning, cleansing, or moisturizing, Thayers delivers scientific proof to improve skin quality. The Thayers OG alcohol-free toner formula combines a proprietary blend of Witch Hazel and Aloe Vera for instant and all day hydration while taking down pores. The result is better looking bare skin for all skin types and tones. Visit www.thayers.com or follow the brand on Instagram or TikTok.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 25.8 billion euros in 2016 and employs 89,300 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce. Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,870 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain. For more information visit www.loreal.com .

About X Games

X Games Aspen 2024 will feature nearly 100 of the world's best ski and snowboard athletes competing in SuperPipe, Slopestyle, Big Air and Knuckle Huck competitions Jan. 26 - 28 at Buttermilk Mountain. For the first time, fans can enhance their X Games Aspen experience by purchasing a reserved corral ticket to guarantee their spot at the base of the courses, or a SuperFan ticket which guarantees their spot on the decks of the SuperPipe. Additionally, VIP Chalet and XIP fan experiences are also available which give fans the ultimate experience. Please visit www.XGames.com to purchase tickets and hospitality options.

SOURCE Thayers