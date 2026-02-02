THAYERS SKINCARE EXPANDS ITS TONER PADS PORTFOLIO WITH 2 NEW TARGETED TREATMENT PADS

A new lineup of alcohol-free treatment pads offering targeted solutions for glowier, clearer, and more refined-looking skin.

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Building on the success of Thayers' fan-favorite Blemish Clearing Pads, the heritage skincare brand is expanding its toner pad portfolio with the launch of two new pads, the Exfoliating 2% AHA Pads and the Pore Refining Pads, designed to address today's most prominent skin concerns. Thayers Blemish Clearing Pads will also get a refresh with updated packaging to bring Thayers' pads franchise into its next chapter.

Thayers Exfoliating 2% AHA Pads (CNW Group/THAYERS) Thayers Blemish Clearing Pads (CNW Group/THAYERS) Thayers Pore Refining Pads (CNW Group/THAYERS)

Developed to tackle consumers' every day skin concerns, the collection delivers targeted benefits across dullness, texture, enlarged pores, blackheads, and acne in an easy swipe-and-go format. Each alcohol-free toner pad is powered by plant extracts + derm actives and backed by clinically proven results. This expansion continues Thayers' trusted approach to gentle yet efficacious skincare with all 3 toner pads accessibly priced with 60 pads for under $10 each!

"Consumers are looking for simple, effective solutions that fit seamlessly into their routines at the right price point," said Stacey Goldstein, Vice President of Marketing at Thayers. "Building on the success of our Blemish Clearing Pads, we wanted to expand the category with two new targeted formulas that address a range of skin concerns for our customers."

The expanded toner pad collection includes three targeted formulas designed to seamlessly fit into any routines, your best skin is just a swipe away:

NEW Exfoliating 2% AHA Pads

Designed to resurface skin texture + instantly brighten, these exfoliating pads feature a 2% AHA blend, of glycolic and lactic acids, to help smooth texture and give skin that glass skin glow to all skin types.





Designed to resurface skin texture + instantly brighten, these exfoliating pads feature a 2% AHA blend, of glycolic and lactic acids, to help smooth texture and give skin that glass skin glow to all skin types. NEW Pore Refining Pads

Created to visibly minimize the look of pores + improve skin clarity impurities, these pads combine Witch Hazel with Aloe Vera to help refine skin while maintaining hydration, formulated for all skin types.





Created to visibly minimize the look of pores + improve skin clarity impurities, these pads combine Witch Hazel with Aloe Vera to help refine skin while maintaining hydration, formulated for all skin types. IMPROVED Blemish Clearing Pads

A Thayers classic, refreshed and relaunched, these acne-fighting pads treat existing blemishes while preventing new breakouts, powered by 2% salicylic acid. Powerful, yet gentle, these pads are perfect for acne prone skin.

Thayers Toner Pads are now available on Amazon, Walmart and Target for $9.99 MSRP each.

About Thayers

Thayers Natural Remedies has been a trusted fixture in medicine cabinets for over 175 years. Created in 1847 by Dr. Henry Thayer, the brand has grown into the No. 1 toner in the United States with more than 100,000 5-star ratings. The secret? This tried-and-true skincare icon harnesses pure, natural extracts to create simple, effective, cruelty-free skincare through a combination of potent plant and derm actives. Whether toning, cleansing, or moisturizing, Thayers delivers scientific proof to improve skin quality. The Thayers iconic alcohol-free toner formula combines a proprietary blend of organic Witch Hazel and Aloe Vera for instant and all-day hydration while taking down pores. The result is better-looking bare skin for all skin types and tones. Visit Thayers or follow the brand on Instagram or TikTok.

SOURCE THAYERS