THB Bagelry & Deli Serves Up Spicy Summer Specials in Partnership with OLD BAY® to Raise Money for Suicide-Prevention Charity

BALTIMORE, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple award-winning Best of Baltimore's family bagel restaurant group, THB Bagelry & Deli , happily announced it was partnering for the second year in a row with OLD BAY®, a McCormick & Company brand, to help raise money for charity. Pairing a seasonal favorite bagel, the Asiago OLD BAY®, with a new original creation, the Everything OLD BAY® Bagel, THB will raise money for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, Maryland Chapter. THB is running the limited time bagel special from May 27 through the first week of September – intersecting with Labor Day and the beginning of Suicide Prevention Month. The special bagels are available for order online or in-house at all six Baltimore area THB locations.

What's better than an everything bagel? Adding Old Bay! New this year and available only at THB Bagelry & Deli. Great for breakfast, lunch and summertime catered events.

"Around here people jokingly call OLD BAY® bagels the official state-carb of Maryland, and we're happy to oblige," said Tony Scotto, owner. "Our ongoing partnership with OLD BAY® allows us to use another Maryland staple to help generate funds for a great cause – but OLD BAY® has also generously promised to match the funds we raise, making this a true group effort. Last year, we donated thousands to the Maryland Food Bank, so we know this year will be just as successful. We used to say that the Asiago OLD BAY® Bagel was the taste of summer, but now our Everything OLD BAY® Bagel brings up some competition for that spot with all the deliciousness people have come to expect from THB – so we're excited to hear what our customers think of it."

"OLD BAY® seasoning is delicious on everything from seafood to French fries, and of course, bagels," said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Officer for McCormick. "We're excited to partner with THB again this summer to offer our fans another fun, new and bold way to experience the iconic flavors of OLD BAY®."

THB Bagels & Deli – An Evolving Menu for Breakfast, Lunch, and Catered Events

Bagels have been a breakfast staple for many generations and THB serves a growing menu of sandwiches to start the day, including multiple bagel variations with toppers like bacon, egg/egg white, cheese, sausage, ham, and others – along with lighter toppings like Nutella®, fruit, cinnamon, butter, PB&J, or lox and cream cheese.

But since bagels are a versatile culinary base, they can easily satisfy lunch cravings too – along with hot or cold sandwiches crafted from the highest quality THB meats and cheeses. Local favorites include our low-fat chicken salad sandwich, white albacore tuna salad sandwich and our gourmet panini sandwiches like our Mick Jaggar, Tom Selleck and Sophia Loren sandwiches. THB Signatures include: The Show-Off, BLT, Pizza Bagel, Veggie Melt, The Powerhouse, Tuna Melt, Veggie Sandwich, Not Your Average Rueben, Salads and much more!

THB is happy to cater family and business events, along with other group gatherings by providing a full catering menu available from all six locations. Catering trays and bundles are ideal now that businesses are opening back up and trying to reengage teams back into the workplace. And THB offers individually wrapped sandwiches and salads to maintain healthy environments.

Delivery is also possible, depending on the size of the order and time of day. Please go online to view the menu and/or contact individual store managers for details.

For more information on the latest bagel and deli creations from THB, follow them on social media: Facebook , Instagram . And order ahead to get rewards by downloading their app via the App Store and Google Play .

About THB Bagelry & Deli – Maryland Made, Locally Loved

Originally opened as Towson Hot Bagels in 1999, THB Bagelry & Deli is a family-owned quick service restaurant that believes in great food and positive energy. From preparing our guests for a fantastic day with the perfect delicious bagel breakfast, to feeding families lunch with artisanal sandwiches loaded with premium deli meats/cheeses, THB restaurants are bright and cheery destinations designed for good food and happy company. All THB creations are made with the finest ingredients from scratch in open kitchens, with fresh bagels baked in-store several times a day. Stop in for an old favorite or a seasonal treat – and see why THB feels like family. Learn more at: www.EatTHB.com.

About OLD BAY®:

For more than 75 years, this distinctive blend of 18 herbs and spices has been a time-honored taste. Just as the recipe hasn't changed, neither has the iconic yellow and blue can graphics. Once only enjoyed by a lucky few along the Chesapeake Bay, OLD BAY® Seasoning has gained fans all across the country. Best known as THE seasoning for shrimp, salmon, crab and other seafood dishes, these days, OLD BAY® is used to flavor hamburgers, chicken, pizza, pasta, vegetable dishes and more. For information and recipes, visit WWW.OLDBAY.COM and WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/OLDBAY.

OLD BAY® is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY®, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

