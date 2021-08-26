THC BioMed Announces 2nd Shipment of THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits to Saskatchewan

THC.CSE

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announced that it has received a re-order of its newly introduced cannabis edible, from its Saskatchewan distributer.

Our latest offering THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits are infused with 10 mg of THC KISS extract, a fast acting, full spectrum proprietary cannabis extract invented by THC BioMed.

THC Kiss Cannabis Biscuits come in three delicious varieties: Shortbread, Cocoa and Cinnamon.

