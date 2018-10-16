THC BioMed Bestseller for Online British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch

THC.CSE

THCBF - OTC

TFHC.F

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC" or the "Company") (CSE: THC) is pleased to announce that three of the Company's strains and pre-rolls have been on the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch online store's "Best Selling" list on bccannabisstores.com. Our THC Hybrid flower and THC Hybrid Pre-Rolls took the number one spots for their categories throughout the launch day.

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. is proud to be part of the historical legalization of adult-use recreational cannabis in Canada.

THC is thrilled to continue to produce and provide high quality products for both our medical and recreational users.

THC congratulates Canadians and all levels of government involved in honoring the rights of adult cannabis recreational users.

About THC

THC's vision is to be on the leading edge of scientific research, development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry while creating a standard of excellence. As the industry develops, it will become more important to focus on scientific research and development of products and services related to medical cannabis. Management believes THC is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.

If you choose to use cannabis, please make the choice to use it responsibly.

Please visit our website for a more detailed description of our business and services available. www.thcbiomed.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although THC believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release include that: (a) THC continues to work vigorously towards securing supply agreements with various provincial governments. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

SOURCE THC BioMed

Related Links

www.thcbiomed.com

