THC BioMed Engages CFN Media to Support its Public Market Strategy

THC.CSE

THCBF – OTC

TFHC.F

VANCOUVER, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC", or the "Company") (CSE: THC) announces that they are engaging CFN Media to conduct a 6-month investor and market visibility program beginning towards the end of May, 2019. Compensation for the public markets program will be USD $10,000 per month.

CFN Media will leverage its powerful content platform and extensive reach into mainstream and cannabis-focused investor audiences and media across North America to educate high-quality investors on THC's value proposition. CFN Media's program will measure investor engagement and identify interested investors via opt-in leads while elevating the Company's financial brand.

About CFN

CFN Media is the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the cannabis industry. CFN Media helps private, pre-public and public cannabis companies in the US and Canada attract capital, investors and media attention.

CFN Media's powerful digital media and distribution platform conveys a company's message and value proposition directly to accredited and retail investors and national media active in the North American cannabis markets. www.cannabisfn.com

About THC

THC is an ACMPR Licensed Producer and Canada's largest supplier of legal Cannabis Genetics. THC is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Please visit our website for a more detailed description of our business and services available. www.thcbiomed.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although THC believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and include that CFN Media will leverage its powerful content platform and extensive reach into mainstream and cannabis-focused investor audiences and media across North America to attract high-quality investors to THC while elevating the Company's financial brand. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE THC BioMed

