THC BioMed Orders Biodegradable Filters for its Automated Pre-Rolls

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed", or the "Company") (CSE: THC) is pleased to announce that has placed an order for biodegradable filters for its automated pre-rolls.

The filters are natural, rapidly degrading and commercial-quality, using raw materials that include flax, cotton, and manila hemp with no artificial compounds.

The manufacturer advises that the average time for degradation of these patented filters is 3 days in compost or 2 minutes when dispersed in water at 150 rpm agitation. In comparison, it can take up to 15 years for common acetate filters to degrade.

The filters are designed to comply with single-use plastic bans, which are already in place in Europe, are coming into effect in Vancouver B.C. in 2020 and are being discussed for eventual adoption in other parts of Canada.

THC clarifies the filters are there only for convenience purposes to stop loose cannabis from going into a user's mouth.

THC will in due course submit an application for product approval and be subject to the 60-day notice of new cannabis product becoming available for sale, which is required pursuant to Appendix I of Canada's updated Cannabis Licence Management Guide.

About THC

THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer and Canada's largest supplier of legal Cannabis Genetics. THC BioMed is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Please visit our website for a more detailed description of our business and services available. www.thcbiomed.com.

President and CEO:

John Miller

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC BioMed. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and include that the filters will be natural and will rapidly decay, the filters will comply with single-use plastic bans, single-use plastic bans will come into effect in Vancouver B.C. in 2020, THC will submit an application for product approval and be subject to the 60-day notice of new cannabis product becoming available for sale, which is required pursuant to Appendix I of Canada's updated Cannabis Licence Management Guide and that THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. THC BioMed disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

