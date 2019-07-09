THC BioMed Receives Health Canada Approval For Production in 3 additional Strata lots

THC.CSE

VANCOUVER, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed", or the "Company") (CSE: THC) is pleased to announce that it has received Health Canada's approval to proceed with production in 3 additional strata lots at its flagship location on Acland Road in Kelowna B.C.

"The granting of the 3 additional Strata lots will actually double our approved growing space and makes a significant change for THC BioMed. This is a major milestone," said John Miller, President and CEO of THC BioMed.

THC BioMed has also submitted an application to Health Canada for an oil license in preparation to launch its cannabis beverage currently under development. Please visit our website www.thcbiomed.com for more information.

About THC BioMed

THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer and Canada's largest supplier of legal Cannabis Genetics. THC BioMed is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Please visit our website for a more detailed description of our business and services available. www.thcbiomed.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC BioMed. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and include that THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. THC BioMed disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

