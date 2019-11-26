THC BioMed Turns a Profit and Exceeds $1,000,000 in Revenue in First Quarter of 2020

CSE.THC

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS





Net Income (Loss) Quarter Ended Revenue Income (Loss) Per Share Q1/2020 October 31, 2019 $ 1,044,510 $ 688,925 $ - Q4/2019 July 31, 2019 $ 382,096 $ (4,177,572) $ (0.04) Q3/2019 April 30, 2019 $ 354,326 $ (4,905,797) $ (0.03) Q2/2019 January 31, 2019 $ 474,041 $ (4,722,819) $ (0.04) Q1/2019 October 31, 2018 $ 279,140 $ 1,106,841 $ 0.01 Q4/2018 July 31, 2018 $ 163,883 $ (3,208,291) $ (0.02) Q3/2018 April 30, 2018 $ 179,771 $ (89,245) $ - Q2/2018 January 31, 2018 $ 305,448 $ (9,348,704) $ (0.09)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Achieved revenues of over $1,000,000 (1) in the first three months of the fiscal year with an average selling price of $4.20 per gram to medical patients and recreational buyers, such as the Ontario Cannabis Store and BC Cannabis Stores, much less than the average price reported for other Licensed Producers overall.

Achieved a gross profit before fair value adjustments of $295,480

Achieved Adjusted EDITDA of $890

Had our license amended to include the production and sales of cannabis edibles, topicals, and extracts

Submitted a new product application to Health Canada for Pure Cannabis Sticks —pre-rolls that are filtered, paper cylinders filled with our own pure cannabis to be manufactured using our automated production machine

Announced an alternative, brand new cannabis beverage product, THC Kiss

Acquired an additional strata lot at the production facility to continue to increase grow capacity

Issued two convertible debentures for a total of $904,536

(1) Includes excise taxes

KEY HIGHLIGHTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE THREE MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2019

Submitted a new product application to Health Canada for THC Kiss

VANCOUVER, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. (CSE:THC) ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to report its financial results for the three months ended October 31, 2019.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"We are proud to report that we surpassed the $1,000,000 revenue mark for the first three months of our fiscal year. Our financial statements for Q1 2020 reflect the improvements we have realized in all key indicators of economic progress. Over the last year, we have completed and started using new grow rooms to increase our output. Our focus on high quality, indoor-grown cannabis at reasonable prices has made our cannabis a best seller," said THC BioMed President & CEO, John Miller. "These results demonstrate the vision and abilities of our management team and we expect to continue this high level of performance going forward."

All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. This press release is intended to be read in conjunction with the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three months ended October 31, 2019, which has been filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Statement of Comprehensive Income Summary For the three months ended

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

October 31 October 31

2019 2018









Revenue $ 1,044,510 $ 279,140 Inventory expensed to cost of sales (749,030) (302,503) Gross profit before fair value adjustments 295,480 (23,363) Net change in fair value of biological assets 1,364,404 2,511,313 Gross margin 1,659,884 2,487,950 Total expenses (970,959) (1,381,109) Net and comprehensive income for the period $ 688,925 $ 1,106,841





Non-IFRS Earnings Measure











For the three months ended

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

October 31 October 31

2019 2018 Net and comprehensive income for the period $ 688,925 $ 1,106,841 Add back Interest 62,313 17,280 Depreciation and amortization 238,666 103,290 EBITDA (2) from continuing operations 989,904 1,227,411 Foreign exchange loss 2,181 3,294 Realized fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory sold 125,678 68,657 Realized loss on sale of asset - (1,154) Share-baed compensation 373,209 936,008 Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (1,490,082) (2,579,970) Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 890 $ (345,754)

(2) These non-IFRS measures are defined in the Company's MD&A for the period ended October 31, 2019 ("Q1 2020")

Balance Sheet Summary



(Unaudited) (Audited)

October 31 July 31 As at 2019 2019 Current assets $ 6,301,916 $ 5,217,996 Total assets $ 6,301,916 $ 5,217,996 Current liabilities $ 4,188,603 $ 3,290,724 Total liabilities $ 4,188,603 $ 3,290,724 Working capital $ 2,113,313 $ 1,927,272 Accumulated deficit $ 27,711,710 $ 28,400,635









Cash Flow Statement Summary











For the three months ended

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) October 31 October 31

2019 2018 Net and comprehensive income for the period $ 688,925 $ 1,106,841 Cash, end of the period $ 180,856 $ 1,810,903

About THC

THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. THC BioMed is Canada's largest supplier of legal Cannabis Genetics. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC BioMed is well- positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.

Please visit our website for a more detailed description of our business and services available. www.thcbiomed.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC"). Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that THC will (a) continue this high level of performance going forward, and (b) be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Although THC believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

SOURCE THC BioMed

