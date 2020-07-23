THC Free CBD for Veterans Reports >400% Increase in Sales During COVID-19

MESA, Ariz., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Supreme, the veteran-owned company behind 0.0% THC CBD for veterans and military families, has reported a substantial increase of 432% in its online sales since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent years, the company has developed a full line of CannaSafe Certified CBD oil products created for veterans struggling with both mental and physical disabilities.

Established in 2019, Patriot Supreme has experienced a steady increase in sales of its premium, 100% American-grown, all-natural CBD, but the company has seen its largest jump ever in recent months, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the company has provided its CBD products primarily to veterans and military members to date, it has noted a shift in consumer behaviour, with a sizable portion of sales during COVID-19 coming from non-military members.

"What we are seeing here is, what we feel, a direct effect from what's happening with the coronavirus. Our customers are suggesting that using CBD is helping to ease the symptoms of COVID-19. We are seeing people literally flocking to purchase high quality CBD for the potential relief it gives," states Justin Elenburg, Patriot Supreme's CEO and Founder.

According to Elenburg, while no research has been done to date to confirm customer experiences, it is obvious that more of the general public is seeking high quality natural products like CBD to help combat difficult daily life situations the coronavirus has brought to the forefront.

"There is no research performed yet to confirm this feedback, but more and more people are turning to CBD to help them deal with physical symptoms as well as mental, including the stress and anxiety of hard times associated with this pandemic," he continues.

The company states that it expects sales growth to continue, particularly with the recent approval of an amendment by Congress , which will allow military service members to use products containing hemp and its derivatives, including CBD.

Patriot Supreme's premium broad-spectrum CBD products have become highly touted amongst military members, garnering hundreds of positive reviews from users to date. Backed by CannaSafe certification and triple-certified to ensure full customer safety, the company's line of products are lab-tested for CBD and THC content, as well as unwanted impurities and substances like pesticides.

In addition to the recent significant increase in sales, Patriot Supreme's Hero Program, which provides veterans and their families with products they need but can't afford, has exploded in popularity. Elenburg says the company is proud to help lend a helping hand to veterans on a regular basis, but this program has become even more critical in the pandemic.

"We want to ensure veterans and non-veterans alike do not need to go without products they find help benefit their daily lives. Our Hero Program also offers discounts to military personnel, first responders, teachers and students for this reason," he notes.

The company continues to add to its substantial product line, recently launching its CBD gummies, which contain 0.0% THC and melatonin to help relieve anxiety and stress. Formulated to help support normal sleep cycles, its latest product is gluten-free, originating from US crops that are organic and GMO-free.

Those interested in further information about Patriot Supreme's line of CBD products and certifications should visit its official website at: https://patriotsupreme.com/cbd-covid-19-lung-inflammation/ .

