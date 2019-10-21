THC purchases an additional lot in its current Kelowna location

CSE.THC

VANCOUVER, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC" or the "Company") (CSE: THC) announces that it has purchased, through its subsidiary THC BioMed Ltd., an additional strata lot in the industrial complex in Kelowna it currently occupies.

THC previously announced the purchase of additional strata units in the same building in July, April, March and January of this year and in December, October, and June of 2018. THC purchased this property as a part of its expansion plan due to high demand for its products. The new strata lot will be used for production purposes.

The purchase price was $391,500 plus fees and taxes, for a total of $400,148.82. THC purchased the strata lot for cash and did not require a mortgage.

THC is an ACMPR Licensed Producer and Canada's largest supplier of legal Cannabis Genetics. THC is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Please visit our website for a more detailed description of our business and services available. www.thcbiomed.com

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although THC believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release include that (a) THC purchased this property as part of its expansion plan due to high demand for its products, (b) the property will be used for production purposes and (c) THC will be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

