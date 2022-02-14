THCV CANNABIS SEEDS - FREE RELEASE TO THE PUBLIC

Jade Nectar's Cannabis Public Domain Project proposes an alternative model where all of the cannabis compounds exist in the public domain, accessible to all people who wish to explore them.

"The universe created the cannabis plant and all of its compounds, so they belong to us all." – says Jeff Nordahl, founder of Jade Nectar.

'FREE THE V' – THCV-rich Cannabis Seeds

'FREE THE V' cannabis seeds currently produce between 6%-10% THCV in the finished and dried cannabis flowers. 'FREE THE V' was bred by Jade Nectar in a multi-year breeding project that utilized a number of landrace cannabis varieties sourced from around the world.

"Our goal was to selectively breed until we reached 5% or higher THCV in the majority of seeds, and then set the THCV free for the public to explore. It's ready!" – says Nordahl.

Crowdsourcing THCV Effects

As more people gain access to THCV, crowdsourcing THCV experiences will provide a broader understanding of how THCV can be used for wellness and recreation. Jade Nectar is developing an online platform where users can share their THCV experiences, and review data from others.

"THCV is still a mystery, but if people report relief for a specific ailment, creative inspiration, or reduced munchies – this could help others connect with THCV if they want those same effects". – says Nordahl

Jade Nectar plans to apply this public domain crowdsource model to other rare cannabinoids, raw-acidic cannabinoids, as well as different formulations and methods of consuming cannabis. "We can all participate in our understanding of this amazing plant." - Nordahl

About Jade Nectar / Good Farma, LLC.

Jade Nectar, Good Farma, LLC, operates as a cannabis microbusiness in the Santa Cruz Mountains, California. Specializing in landrace cannabis varieties, Jade Nectar manufactures strain specific whole plant olive oil infused tinctures.

Jade Nectar holds multiple US Patents for infusing raw-acidic cannabinoids into food oil, and for processing fresh whole plant cannabis material into frozen purees, fresh juice, and other whole plant food products.

Jade Nectar is developing a Landrace Cannabis Botanical Garden & Retreat Center that showcases hundreds of cannabis plants sourced from around the world. The center serves as a destination for cannabis events, education, wellness, and further exploration of medicinal plants and fungi.

