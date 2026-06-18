The #1 OTC Hearing Aid Brand Just Built the Reason You Won't Need One -- Introducing Audien Shields

The category always made you choose: protect your hearing, or live loud. Shields ends the trade.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Audien Hearing, maker of the #1 OTC hearing aid in America, today launched Audien Shields, audiologist-developed hearing protection for people who live loud and have no plans to stop.

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Most ear protection shuts sound out. Shields turns the harm down and leaves the experience intact. Music stays crisp. Voices stay clear. The room still sounds like the room, only safe to stand in. One dial. Three settings. Up to 45dB of protection with natural sound at every level, enough to bring a 100-plus decibel night back under the line where hearing stays safe.

Loud adds up fast. At 85 decibels, hearing is safe for eight hours. A concert hits 120. A stadium, 117. A job site, 100 and climbing. At those levels, permanent damage can begin in as little as 15 minutes, and noise-induced hearing loss is irreversible. Most people never feel it happen until years later, when the bill finally comes due.

For decades, the only defense was a joyless one. Turn it down. Plug it up. Step back. Shields was built to retire that choice.

It marks a turn for the company. Shields is the newest part of a growing hearing wellness ecosystem that now spans three fronts: hearing aids to help people hear better, hearing care like Shields to protect hearing before it's lost, and ongoing support from real specialists. Together they cover the full arc of a person's hearing, not just the moment something goes wrong.

The idea lives in one line. Rock out. Not your hearing. Work your butt off. Not your ears off.

"We create high-quality hearing solutions that are accessible to more Americans than ever before. We would be delighted if you never needed them. That's why we're launching Audien Shields. The hearing you protect today is the hearing you keep for tomorrow," said Laurie Ann Goldman, CEO of Audien Hearing.

"Real protection used to mean giving something up. Sound, clarity, the feeling of being in the room," said Dr. Rachel Trinker, Head of Audiology at Audien Hearing. "We engineered Shields so people keep all of it. You get the night, the work, the ride, and you keep the hearing you'll want for the rest of it."

Audien Shields feature:

Up to 45dB of sound reduction

One dial, three adjustable protection modes

Natural sound preservation at every level

Comfortable, all-day wearable design

Stylish, low-profile fit

No batteries or charging required

Built for concerts, work, travel, racing, sports, and everyday loud

$59 MSRP

Audien Shields are available now at AudienHearing.com and coming soon to Amazon and TikTok Shop.

About Audien Hearing

Audien Hearing (Audien) is redefining the hearing industry as the world's No. 1-selling OTC hearing solutions provider, serving millions of customers and sold in thousands of major U.S. retail locations. Founded by three entrepreneurs motivated by their grandparents' hearing challenges, Audien was built to challenge and modernize the traditional hearing-care model.

Audien exists to make hearing health radically more accessible, affordable, and human — stripping away the complexity, inflated costs, and stigma that have long defined the category. With a rapidly expanding product lineup, a mission-driven team, and an uncompromising focus on impact, Audien is redefining the next generation of hearing health and proving that hearing wellness belongs in everyday life.

Learn more at audienhearing.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea Toch

602-405-8335

[email protected]

SOURCE Audien Hearing