Audien Hearing Launches Atom Air, the Lightest Way to Start Hearing Better

In a category that has always felt heavy to start, Atom Air lifts the weight off — the decision, the stigma, the fit, and the price.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Audien Hearing, a leader in accessible, high-performance hearing solutions, today announced the launch of the Atom Air, a new ultra-lightweight OTC hearing aid designed to make better hearing feel simpler, more comfortable, and more accessible than ever. The Atom Air combines all-day comfort, clear sound quality, and simplicity into one sleek, nearly invisible device.

Audien Hearing - Atom Air Audien Hearing - Atom Air

For millions of Americans, the weight of better hearing isn't the device. It's everything around it. The weight of the decision. The weight of the stigma. The weight of something in your ear all day. The weight of a price tag that's kept hearing care out of reach for too long. Atom Air was engineered to lift all four.

Designed to remove the emotional, physical, and financial barriers that often prevent people from addressing hearing challenges, the Atom Air delivers a lightweight, stress-free solution right out of the box. No apps, no in-office appointments required, and no complicated setup - just simple and reliable hearing support designed for everyday life.

"Our goal has always been to make hearing care feel more human, approachable, and accessible," said Laurie Ann Goldman, CEO of Audien Hearing. "Atom Air was created for the millions of people who may have felt hesitant to take that first step. It's lightweight, discreet, affordable, and incredibly easy to use, helping people reconnect to conversations and everyday moments with confidence."

The Atom Air provides clear, reliable sound through Audien's A1 MAX™ sound chip, and features one simple adjustable hearing mode with customizable frequency control for easy everyday hearing support. It offers a 24-hour battery life and a nearly invisible in-ear design that sits naturally and comfortably in the ear for lightweight, all-day wear. Compared to the Atom ONE model, Atom Air features advanced sound isolation, a smaller profile, and a lighter, ear-specific design engineered for enhanced comfort, discretion, and effortless daily use for $149 MSRP.

Key features of Atom Air include:

Nearly invisible in-ear design

Lightweight, all-day comfort

A1 MAX sound chip

One simple adjustable hearing mode

Adjustable frequency control

24-hour battery life

No app or smartphone required

No prescription needed

$149 MSRP

In addition to its growing lineup of OTC hearing solutions, Audien continues to expand access to hearing support services through the Audien Sound Check, offering customers optional appointments with hearing specialists for personalized guidance and education.

The launch reinforces Audien Hearing's commitment to redefining hearing care through accessible, consumer-first solutions that remove the stigma and complexity traditionally associated with hearing aids.

About Audien Hearing

Audien Hearing (Audien) is redefining the hearing industry as the world's No. 1-selling OTC hearing solutions provider, serving millions of customers and sold in thousands of major U.S. retail locations. Founded by three entrepreneurs motivated by their grandparents' hearing challenges, Audien was built to challenge and modernize the traditional hearing-care model.

Audien exists to make hearing health radically more accessible, affordable, and human - stripping away the complexity, inflated costs, and stigma that have long defined the category. With a rapidly expanding product lineup, a mission-driven team, and an uncompromising focus on impact, Audien is redefining the next generation of hearing health and proving that clear, high-performance hearing belongs in everyday wellness.

Learn more at audienhearing.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea Toch

602-405-8335

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SOURCE Audien Hearing