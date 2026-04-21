Audien Hearing Expands into Target Stores Nationwide, Surpassing 11,000 Retail Locations

Now available in more than 1,000 Target stores and online, the leading OTC hearing aid brand brings affordable, FDA-regulated solutions to millions of consumers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Audien Hearing , a leader in accessible, high-performance hearing solutions, today announced the nationwide launch of its Atom One, Atom Pro 2, and Atom X devices in more than 1,000 Target stores and on Target.com. This milestone expands Audien's total retail presence to over 11,000 locations across the United States, accelerating its mission to make hearing care more accessible than ever.

With millions of customers served, Audien continues to expand access to hearing care by meeting consumers where they already shop - bringing quality hearing solutions into one of the country's most trusted retail environments.

"Our expansion into Target stores nationwide is a meaningful step in bringing clarity back to everyday life for millions more people," said Laurie Ann Goldman, CEO of Audien Hearing. "We're building solutions people genuinely love and feel proud to wear - because no one should miss what life is saying."

Audien's over-the-counter hearing aids are FDA-regulated and designed for everyday ease, comfort, and performance. Each device features rechargeable batteries with long-lasting power and offers a significantly more affordable alternative to traditional hearing aids. Products are now available in Target's health and wellness aisles and online, making it easier than ever to discover and purchase hearing solutions without a prescription.

With this expansion, Audien reinforces its position at the forefront of a rapidly evolving hearing care landscape - where accessibility, affordability, and consumer-first design are redefining the category.

About Audien Hearing

Audien Hearing (Audien) is redefining the hearing industry as the world's No. 1-selling OTC hearing solutions provider, serving millions of customers and sold in thousands of major U.S. retail locations. Founded by three entrepreneurs motivated by their grandparents' hearing challenges, Audien was built to challenge and modernize the traditional hearing-care model.

Audien exists to make hearing health radically more accessible, affordable, and human - stripping away the complexity, inflated costs, and stigma that have long defined the category. With a rapidly expanding product lineup, a mission-driven team, and an uncompromising focus on impact, Audien is redefining the next generation of hearing health and proving that clear, high-performance hearing belongs in everyday wellness.

Learn more at audienhearing.com .

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Andrea Toch

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SOURCE Audien Hearing