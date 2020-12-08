The #1 Rated Yoga App, Down Dog, Releases Free Meditation App

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, create mental calm and sleep better with the newest addition to the Down Dog family of apps - Meditation! It will be free through the lockdown, at least until July 1, 2021.

As with all Down Dog's apps, Meditation is designed to be customizable to your needs, and you'll never get the same meditation twice.

Down Dog

Set your meditation time. Whether you only have exactly 6 minutes between meetings or need 90 minutes to yourself every day, create a practice that works for you down to the minute.

Customize your instruction. Choose between 4 different voices and select how much (or how little) our instructors guide you through your meditation. Decide if you want your practice to include themes such as gratitude or self-compassion.

Choose between guided and sleep meditation. Find some inner peace with our guided meditations, or drift off to dreamland with our sleep meditations.

Choose your music. Choose between our calming music, nature sounds, brainwaves and spiritual playlists. Or bliss out in silence.

This announcement follows the news last month that Down Dog made its 5-star Yoga, Prenatal Yoga, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) Workouts, and Barre apps completely free until July 1 for all healthcare professionals, students and teachers.

More about Down Dog from users:

Shoutout to @downdogapp, which has been an absolute savior during these stay-at-home times. Best #yoga app I've found in terms of variety, sequencing and music choices. Much gratitude for it - Leslie Katz, Culture editor at CNET

I am loving the @downdogapp you can design the yoga that is best for you. You choose the length of time. The type of yoga. The thing you want to focus on. This is my new fitness obsession. It makes it so you can design yoga to fit into your day. - Jennifer Morrison, Actress

