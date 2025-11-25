The #1 Seller of Hotel Xcaret in the World Launches Yellow Umbrella Travel, Inviting Travelers to "Give the Gift of Experience" This Holiday Season

The Austin-area group travel specialists expand their award-winning InsiderMatch™ service into river cruising and global group adventures

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After helping hundreds of couples say "I do" in paradise, Yellow Umbrella Events is setting its sights on a new kind of adventure. The award-winning destination wedding and group travel company, recognized as the #1 seller of Hotel Xcaret in the world, today announced the launch of Yellow Umbrella Travel, a sister brand dedicated to creating effortless, authentic, memory-filled river cruise experiences that bring people together in unforgettable ways.

Founded in 2011 by husband-and-wife team Cheryl and Shea Bailey, Yellow Umbrella Events has spent more than a decade helping couples and groups celebrate life's biggest milestones through destination weddings and international travel. The launch of Yellow Umbrella Travel marks the next evolution of that mission – extending the company's signature InsiderMatch™ travel service to river cruises and global group adventures that combine seamless coordination, transparent value, and authentic cultural immersion.

"The holidays are all about connection, and to us, travel is one of the most meaningful ways to connect," said Cheryl Bailey, Co-Founder of Yellow Umbrella Events and Yellow Umbrella Travel. "We've always believed the best gifts aren't things, but experiences you share with the people you love."

InsiderMatch™ is Yellow Umbrella's proprietary, trademarked planning process that makes group travel effortless. Backed by more than 15 years of experience, the system blends personalized matching, modern booking tools, and clear communication to deliver what travelers value most: seamless planning, immersive itineraries, and trusted guidance every step of the way.

"InsiderMatch™ is how we make something complex feel effortless," said Shea Bailey, Co-Founder of Yellow Umbrella Events and Yellow Umbrella Travel. "It's the process behind every trip we plan – pairing travelers with the perfect cruise line, destination, and experience, then managing all the moving parts so they can simply show up and enjoy the journey."

Yellow Umbrella Travel offers small-group journeys along the Danube, Rhine, and Seine Rivers, where travelers can sip wine in family-owned vineyards, wander Christmas markets, and explore UNESCO World Heritage sites, not from the window of a bus, but right in the heart of Europe's storied cities and villages. Cheryl, Shea, and the team also curate expedition voyages to the world's most remote destinations – from Antarctica's icy wilderness to Iceland's untamed coastlines and beyond – where adventure meets luxury aboard intimate, all-inclusive ships designed for discovery.

For Cheryl, the new brand expansion also carries deep personal meaning. After undergoing brain tumor surgery in 2024, she gained a renewed perspective on time, travel, and the importance of living fully. "That experience changed everything," she shared. "Tomorrow isn't promised. I don't want people to wait for 'someday' to see the world – whether it's a river cruise with family, a girlfriends' getaway, or a group of friends ready to immerse themselves in new cultures together. The best time to start planning those moments is right now."

Learn more at www.yellowumbrellatravel.com or follow @yellowumbrellatravel on Instagram and Facebook for inspiration, itineraries, and travel updates.

About Yellow Umbrella Events

Founded in 2011, Yellow Umbrella Events is a boutique destination wedding and group travel planning company based in Austin, Texas. Specializing exclusively in Mexico group travel, the company has helped hundreds of couples plan seamless destination weddings and manages millions in travel each year. Recognized as the #1 seller of Hotel Xcaret in the world, Yellow Umbrella Events is known for its transparent communication, meticulous attention to detail, and signature InsiderMatch™ planning process – a proven system that turns complex group travel into effortless, stress-free celebrations.

About Yellow Umbrella Travel

Yellow Umbrella Travel is the sister company to Yellow Umbrella Events, expanding the brand's trusted expertise beyond the beaches of Mexico and into the world of river cruising and global group adventures. Backed by more than 15 years of experience, Yellow Umbrella Travel curates culturally immersive, milestone-worthy journeys for families, friends, and small groups. Guided by its signature InsiderMatch™ travel service, the team delivers seamless, authentic experiences – turning every trip into a reason to celebrate.

SOURCE Yellow Umbrella Travel