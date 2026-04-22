The #1 Summer Sunscreen Brand, Banana Boat, Calls on Consumers to Get Outside--Before Summer Passes Them By

SHELTON, Conn., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 60% of frisbees won't get thrown for furry friends this summer. It's a small but telling sign of a bigger shift. At a time when outdoor play is more essential than ever, a new reality is setting in: Americans are increasingly disconnected from the simple pleasure of getting outside and from the moments that make summer feel like summer. As a new season approaches, Banana Boat—the #1 summer sunscreen brand in the U.S.—is on a mission to help people spend more time together outdoors.

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It's a growing cultural truth that streaming, scrolling, and air-conditioned comfort are quietly replacing outdoor play like bike rides, backyard dinners, and lake days. To combat this inside shift, Banana Boat is launching its new Get Outside Stat campaign, created in partnership with BBH USA - an initiative designed to motivate people to make the most of their summer, reconnecting with the simple joy of being outside. Banana Boat believes sun care should make it easier to enjoy the outdoors—not harder. As such, the brand has spent nearly 50 years helping people stay outside longer with trusted, high-endurance protection designed for real life in the sun.

"At Banana Boat, our purpose has always been to help people enjoy the sun with confidence," said Veronique Mura, SVP & GM at Edgewell Personal Care. "People trust us to take the worry out of sun care so they can focus on the moments that matter most. This campaign is a reminder that while how we live and connect has changed, the need for outdoor play and togetherness hasn't—and Banana Boat is here to protect every version of that experience."

The brand conducted a large-scale consumer survey and found that many Americans are skipping the outdoor activities they enjoy and as a result, a lot of summer is being missed. In fact, 72% of people will feel the warmth of the sun only through a window this summer—an insight that inspired the campaign and motivated Banana Boat to become the spark that would get people back outside. Get Outside Stat brings these insights to life, transforming real data into simple, relatable, and shareable moments that instantly connect and create a sense of urgency to step outside and not miss the moments that matter.

Get Outside Stat is visualized through Banana Boat's creator partnerships within family, outdoor, and lifestyle communities, sharing authentic, real-life stories of how people can beat the statistics and reconnect outside— in their backyards, on their streets, and with the people they care about and love. All while staying safe and protected with Banana Boat. The campaign meets consumers where they are, offering a relatable nudge to turn good intentions into action.

Banana Boat offers a broad portfolio of accessible, dermatologist-tested products, including the new Sheer Sensitive™ Collection—a lightweight, non-greasy SPF 50 line designed for sensitive skin. By making sun care simple and comfortable, Banana Boat helps remove one of the biggest barriers to getting outside—so more people can show up, stay longer, and enjoy more of the moments that make summer meaningful.

This summer, don't be a statistic. Get Outside Stat with Banana Boat.

About Banana Boat:

Born on the beach in Miami in 1976, Banana Boat reimagined sun care with a simple idea: protection should feel as good as the moments you're protecting. At a time when sunscreen felt clinical and medicinal, Banana Boat introduced lightweight, non-greasy formulas, bright packaging, and a playful spirit that made sun protection part of the fun.

Nearly 50 years later, Banana Boat remains The Original Fun Protector™, trusted by generations of families for life outdoors—from pool days and lake trips to playgrounds, trails, and backyard play. With 84% awareness, 70% trial, and nearly half of consumers using the brand each year, Banana Boat continues its leadership as the #1 summer brand purchased in the US—selling over 29MM units in 2025 and leading in both Sport (40% $ Share) and Kids (27% $ Share)—so more people can get outside with confidence.

Source: Circana Unify+, *L52WK Ending 9.21.25

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care