Hawaiian Tropic Launches Summer Campaign to Help You Dance Your Way to a Sun-Kissed Glow, Featuring Alix Earle

SHELTON, Conn., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) — Hawaiian Tropic is turning full-body suncare application into a full-blown summer movement, with a must-watch music video and what is set to become the hottest dance of the summer.

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Following the brand's breakthrough Tana Sutra campaign in 2025, Hawaiian Tropic is back to make sure your SPF is one step you'll never want to skip. Set to the tune of the nostalgic '90s anthem "I Touch Myself" by Divinyls, the campaign itself is a love letter to the sun. It reimagines applying your suncare as a playful, sexy dance routine with moves brought to life by global social media personality, Alix Earle, marking her second year collaborating with the brand. Coming off of an incredibly successful season on Dancing with the Stars, Alix was the perfect partner to bring this dance-centric campaign to life.

"This campaign combines everything I love - dance, confidence, and not taking yourself too seriously," says Earle. "Hawaiian Tropic turned SPF into a whole vibe, and getting to bring that to life through movement was such a dream. It's fun, it's flirty, and it's the kind of energy I want to live in all summer."

"Hawaiian Tropic is all about helping you feel like your sexiest self before, during and after your time in the sun. Application is usually considered a chore in an already clinical category, so we knew we could bring something fresh, fun and wholly Hawaiian Tropic to the table," says Veronique Mura, General Manager/Sr Vice President Body & Skin at Edgewell Personal Care. "For this campaign, we wanted to lean into a universal language that everyone speaks – dance – to make that process more enjoyable and invite people to bring out their most radiant self."

Shot on location in Los Angeles by Aerin Moreno, who directed Hawaiian Tropic's campaign with Earle last summer, the full-length video transports viewers to an idyllic beach, where Earle's ode to the sun is complimented by an iconic application routine. The routine features Hawaiian Tropic's products that feel so beautiful on the skin, they make you want to "touch yourself." Hawaiian Tropic partnered with Grammy award-winning choreographer Robbie Blue to create the viral dance moves that cleverly double as SPF application, elevating it into a flirty, confidence-boosting ritual.

"With Alix's personality and love of dance, this year's campaign is the perfect reminder that applying sunscreen can feel just as good as the glow that follows," says Alanna Watson, Group Creative Director at BBH USA. "All while staying true to Hawaiian Tropic's signature sun-kissed confidence."

The campaign kicks off with the release of a full-length music video and high impact social media takeovers, setting the stage for the summer's hottest dance trend. The launch moment will be amplified across key media channels, including a robust media partnership with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, in tandem with digital, paid social, influencer partnerships, and thoughtfully curated influencer seeding. Earle, Blue, and assistant choreographer, Lucas Debiasi, will also be launching a dance tutorial so viewers can recreate the video's iconic moves and channel their glowiest selves in the sun all summer long.

For the first time ever, Hawaiian Tropic is partnering with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as the official suncare partner of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2026. This collaboration is coming to life with launch week activations surrounding the highly-anticipated Swimsuit Issue, full integration into their annual runway show during Swim Week, one of the hottest events of the summer season. The brand will also be working with select talent to extend its campaign to the runway and beyond, creating a steady drumbeat of social visibility and excitement. The partnership marks a monumental moment in Hawaiian Tropic's history, signaling a glowing summer ahead for the brand.

Touch yourself and glow with Hawaiian Tropic.

About Hawaiian Tropic:

For over 50 years, Hawaiian Tropic has been inspiring consumers to embrace the goodness of the sun by creating sensorial suncare products that nourish and protect your skin. From our signature scents to the skin-loving ingredients infused in our products, we develop suncare that helps reveal the most beautiful, glowing version of yourself. The Hawaiian Tropic portfolio of products includes the iconic Hawaiian Tropic Dark Tanning Oil, Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch, Hawaiian Tropic Weightless Hydration, and Hawaiian Tropic After-Sun, among other offerings. For more information, go to www.hawaiiantropic.com and follow Hawaiian Tropic on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black®, and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K., and Australia, with approximately 6,200 employees worldwide.

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care