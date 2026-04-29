Schick Debuts Do Right By Your Skin Campaign to Reveal Its Skin-First Shave Approach, Featuring Global Superstar Nick Jonas

SHELTON, Conn., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) - For over 100 years, Schick has designed razors with skin in mind. Schick knows that shaving isn't just about removing hair-it's the first step in caring for your skin. Now, Schick is sharpening its focus with a skin-first approach that treats shaving as the first step in skincare, brought to life by their Do Right By Your Skin campaign, featuring Nick Jonas. Emphasizing the link between shaving and skincare, this campaign represents the next evolution of Schick's long-standing commitment to skin.

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More than half of US consumers say they're dissatisfied with their current razor because it leaves their skin dry and irritated (Mintel Shaving and Hair Removal Products - US -2025). In a category focused on removing hair, Schick is focused on caring for the skin it reveals. The brand portfolio is designed to deliver a close, comfortable shave that leaves skin moisturized and looking healthy, while helping prevent irritation and cuts. This skincare-driven approach spans Schick's Men's and Women's portfolio, including Hydro Sensitive, Xtreme 3, Hydro Silk, and Intuition. With hints of aloe, hyaluronic acid, pro‑vitamin B5, chamomile, or a water‑activated serum, the product range supports skin with every shave.

"We're proud to unveil our refreshed brand narrative—building on our heritage and expertise in hair removal while redefining the category through a skin-first perspective," said Vildan Oenpeker, SVP & General Manager, U.S. Hair Removal at Edgewell Personal Care. "For too long, shaving has focused just on the process of removing hair, and not enough on the impact it has on your skin. At its core, our campaign reflects a simple belief: shaving should leave your skin looking and feeling its best."

Schick brought its Do Right By Your Skin campaign to life by partnering with fan-favorite singer-songwriter Nick Jonas. With a career spanning decades across music, film, and television, Jonas understands the importance of looking and feeling your best - both on and off camera. Known for his approachable style, Nick Jonas helps normalize shaving not as a chore, but as a form of self-care.

"Taking care of my skin is a big part of my daily routine," says Nick Jonas. "I partnered with Schick because their razors help me look and feel my best. The products keep my skin smooth and hydrated, and that makes a real difference for me."

To develop the creative campaign, Schick partnered with BBH USA on a campaign inspired by the visual world of skincare. Demonstrating how Schick cares for your skin, no matter where or what you shave.

"To reposition Schick, we relaunched it like a skincare brand would - by partnering with a trusted, fresh-faced celebrity. Nick helped create a sensorial campaign highlighting the ingredients behind every shave," says Jane Cronk, Executive Creative Director at BBH USA. "The result reframes Schick as the razor that's been 'doing right by your skin' for decades."

Do Right By Your Skin, with Schick.

About Schick

For more than 100 years, Schick has been designing razors with skin in mind. We believe shaving should do more than remove hair; it should help you care for your skin. That belief guides how we design every razor, across both our Men's and Women's portfolios. From hydration‑activated formulas to skin‑loving ingredients and thoughtful blade design, Schick products are made to deliver a close, comfortable shave that helps protect skin from irritation. Whether it's your face, legs, or anywhere you shave, Schick is committed to helping you look and feel good in your skin every day.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black®, and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K., and Australia, with approximately 6,200 employees worldwide.

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care