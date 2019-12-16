The 10 eCommerce Trends That Will Define Retail in 2020

As one of North America's leading eCommerce agencies with retail and B2B clients that include one of America's biggest shoe brands, one of the largest brewers in the world as well as brands and retailers in home decor, sporting goods, automotive, HVAC and many, many more, Absolunet has a front row seat when it comes to digital commerce developments.

The 10 eCommerce Trends that will define 2020 are:

AMAZON STOPS BEING UNSTOPPABLE

Cracks are starting to appear in the eCommerce conglomerate's previously impenetrable armor. MALLS BEGIN THEIR COMEBACK

Out with the tired park-and-shop formula, in with the modern interaction and experience-based destination. OUR IN-STORE BEHAVIOR WILL BE LINKED TO OUR ONLINE DATA

Facial recognition and device tracking transform in-store visits into valuable data as merchants get closer to true omnichannel. THE SHIPPING WARS BEGIN

Fast & free shipping will be an option for every merchant. CONSUMERS BEGIN SELLING THEIR OWN PRIVACY AND DATA

The Rise of Privacy by Design + consumers choosing which brands can access their information. CHINA'S RISING DIGITAL INFLUENCE

The world leader in digital commerce will unleash its shoppers and technologies on the world. THE YEAR OF DISTRIBUTION CENTERS

Fulfillment, order management and logistics are the new battleground for the digital consumer REACHING PEAK ADS

Brands and retailers start looking beyond the Google/Facebook duopoly IN-FRIDGE, IN-CAR AND IN-HOUSE DELIVERY

Merchants take delivery into people's vehicles, households, and appliances HELLO, INTERACTIVE EMAIL

The inbox is the new browser

"After years of innovation and technology selection, brands and retailers are now competing on speed, efficiency and simplicity of experience - all the while juggling increased data, accessibility and privacy concerns." says Charles Desjardins, Absolunet Executive Vice President. "Commerce has transcended physical and digital channels, the "e" in "eCommerce" is becoming superfluous. We hope the 10 eCommerce Trends report helps retailers, manufacturers and distributors gain valuable insight and helps them choose the right strategies and partners to bridge the eCommerce gap."

To understand the 10 trends, their potential impacts and to find out which companies have successfully implemented which digital solutions, visit www.10eCommerceTrends.com .

About Absolunet ( http://www.absolunet.com )

Absolunet is a 360 eCommerce agency with 250+ people obsessed with helping some of North America's iconic brands fast-forward their digital transformation, bridge the eCommerce gap and put customers at the heart of their experience, profitably.

