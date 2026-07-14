The $100,000 Financial Analyst Now Costs $500 a Month

SecureLend launches AI financial analysts hired by seniority - automating first-pass work while humans retain final judgment.

DOVER, Del., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The $100,000 junior financial analyst now has a software price: $500 a month.

This doesn't mean judgment is cheap. It means analysts are currently wasting expensive time on work that doesn't require judgment — opening files, extracting numbers, spreading financials, reconciling sources, applying rubrics, flagging risks, and drafting memos for someone senior to review.

SecureLend Agents lets financial teams hire AI analyst capacity by seniority, from a Junior Analyst at $500 per month to a complete AI underwriting desk. SecureLend Agents reads source documents, structures financial data, checks risks, and drafts evidence-backed credit, underwriting, and investment committee memos for human review.

SecureLend today announced the general availability of SecureLend Agents: AI financial analysts for lending, private credit, venture capital, private equity, and investment banking. Teams can hire them by seniority with predictable flat monthly pricing.

Junior Analyst

$500/month



Reads and structures the file: document classification, data

extraction, and financial spreading. Analyst

$1,500/month



Applies logic: rubric-based prechecks, quantitative analysis,

anomaly detection, and fraud-risk flags. Senior Analyst

$3,000/month



Drafts the work product: credit memos, underwriting memos,

and IC memos built against custom rubrics with key figures

cited to source documents.



The Desk

from $10,000/month Three Senior Analysts with policy engine, decision packs,

customer-supplied models, audit exports, SSO, SLA, and

enterprise controls.

"AI will not replace great analysts. It will replace the analyst-shaped queue of manual work sitting in front of every decision," said Tobias Pfütze, founder and CEO of SecureLend. "The winners will command agents, challenge outputs, and spend their time on judgment - not copy-paste."

SecureLend Agents deliver finished work rather than another dashboard. A coordinated chain handles document intelligence, verification, financial analysis, risk assessment, compliance checks, and memo generation. Teams can run the full workflow or insert individual agents into existing systems through MCP, APIs, SecureLend's browser workspace, Slack, or an existing loan origination system.

In Q2 2026 pilots, SecureLend reported up to 99.2% document accuracy, approximately 75% lower estimated processing costs versus manual workflows, and six-section memo drafts generated in under three minutes.

SecureLend has completed SOC 2 Type II and includes human approval gates, versioned policies, source-level citations, tenant isolation, evidence packs, and auditable decision records. AI recommends. Authorized humans decide.

SecureLend Agents are available today with a seven-day free trial of the Senior Analyst, with no card required, at securelend.ai.

ABOUT SECURELEND

SecureLend is the underwriting service for the AI age. Its agentic infrastructure turns documents, connected data, policies, and human review into decision-ready records for lenders, private credit, VC/PE, and investment banking teams.

Media Contact:

Tobias Pfuetze

(302) 202-2347

[email protected]

SOURCE SecureLend, Inc.