The 100 Best Online Colleges Ranked by OnlineCollegePlan.com

NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sometimes there is simply not enough hours in a day for someone with a full-time job to find time to attend a brick-and-mortar school regularly. Online college courses have made it easier for the average person to maintain employment and still be able to earn a degree or certificate.

Anne Velusa, Research Editor at OnlineCollegePlan, developed this ranking keeping in mind overall quality of the institution, affordability, average annual salary of graduates, and student opinion to find the schools which embody the best mixture of these points.

Top 100 Best Online Colleges of 2018 can be found at:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/best-online-colleges/

Below is a sneak peek of the top 30 out of 100 in the ranking:

30. Texas A&M University - College Station, TX

29. University of Notre Dame - Notre Dame, IN

28. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC

27. California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo - San Luis Obispo, CA

26. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Champaign, IL

25. University of Washington - Seattle, WA

24. Babson College - Babson Park, MA

23. University of Florida - Gainesville, FL

22. Duke University - Durham, NC

21. University of California, Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara, CA

20. University of California, Irvine - Irvine, CA

19. College of William and Mary - Williamsburg, VA

18. University of Maryland - College Park, MD

17. Yale University - New Haven, CT

16. University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA

15. Brigham Young University - Provo, UT

14. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI

13. Harvey Mudd College - Claremont, CA

12. Dartmouth College - Hanover, NH

11. Harvard University - Cambridge, MA

10. Colorado School of Mines - Golden, CO

9. University of California, San Diego - La Jolla, CA

8. University of California, Los Angeles - Los Angeles, CA

7. Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Cambridge, MA

6. California Institute of Technology - Pasadena, CA

5. Princeton University - Princeton, NJ

4. Stanford University - Stanford, CA

3. University of Virginia - Charlottesville, VA

2. University of California-Berkeley - Berkeley, CA

1. Georgia Institute of Technology - Atlanta, GA

