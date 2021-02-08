The 100 Black Men of Atlanta Announce New Executive Director

Negrón brings more than 20 years of non-profit fundraising experience to the role. Hailing from Oakland, California, Negrón has worked with numerous prestigious nonprofit organizations including the Children's Defense Fund (Washington, D.C.), United Way of Metro Atlanta, Supportive Housing Communities (Charlotte, NC), and more. Louis has roots in Atlanta, as a "Morehouse man" with a degree in Spanish. He also earned a master's degree from Central Michigan University in Administration and finalizing a Master's in Christian Ministry at Mercer University.

"This is important and heartfelt work. I feel called to it," said Negrón. Fundraising and building relationships are what Negrón describes as his "superpowers." His plans include using these talents to fulfill the 100's vision of becoming the strongest, most self-reliant African-American volunteer organization in Atlanta with a focus on education, enrichment, and empowerment.

Negrón's mission is increasing educational and economic opportunities for Metro Atlanta youth. As an organization composed of men of color, the ultimate goal is supporting families and youth. Louis looks forward to leading the 100's commitment to community stewardship and enriching Atlanta communities.

"We have a responsibility as community leaders," Negrón said. "We take that responsibility seriously and see it as an opportunity to shape and mold Atlanta's future leaders. The 100 will work tirelessly to preserve this mission and keep servant leadership at the forefront of our work."

Notably, Negrón is also Afro-Puerto Rican. His plans include bridging the 100's efforts with that of the Metro Atlanta Latino community. "I hope to help the 100 join forces with our Latino community and create a Black and Brown community coalition. These robust relationships will end up benefiting even more children and families in Metro Atlanta," said Negrón.

Chairman Gooch is excited about Negrón's incoming leadership. Gooch said, "I look forward to working with him to strengthen the wonderful programs already in place while leveraging his experience and innovative thinking to find new ways to uplift our community."

Negrón is committed to wellness and enjoys working out, cooking, dancing salsa and bachata. Also, spending time with his love, Adrianne, and their children Kirklen, Enrique, and Alejandro. Adrianne and Negrón are excited about the upcoming arrival of their twins, expected in May.

About 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.

100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. is a non-profit organization providing college preparatory services and mentorship to at-risk Atlanta youth through its flagship program, Project Success. Since its inception in 1987, 100% of the students who complete Project Success have graduated from high school, and 80% have graduated from college in four years, far outpacing the national averages.

Project Success is differentiated by the strength of its civic-minded mentors who comprise the membership of the organization. Members dedicate their time and talent to helping boys and girls break the cycles of poverty, under-achievement, and violence that plague their communities, thus enabling them to seek their highest potential.

