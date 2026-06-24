The 100 Food Journey- A Tale of Indian Cuisine Brings Gourmet Indian to Newburgh

"We are honored to celebrate this milestone with the Newburgh and Hudson Valley community," said Glaxon Geevarghese, Partner & Director of Brand & Strategic Impact at The 100 Food Journey. "As part of our signature 100-Day Culinary Journey, we are excited to introduce the second 100-day menu cycle of our evolving menu concept with the launch of our Summer Menu—a new chapter that celebrates the vibrant flavors, seasonal ingredients, and diverse culinary traditions of India."

Geevarghese added, "The Summer Menu marks the second installment of our evolving menu experience and features refreshing favorites, lighter seasonal offerings and bold regional specialties inspired by India's warm-weather cuisine. Designed to reflect the spirit of the season, this menu blends authentic flavors with contemporary culinary creativity, reinforcing our commitment to storytelling through food and ensuring that every visit offers guests a fresh and memorable experience."

Added Thomas Varghese – Chief Culinary Operations , "The highlights of The 100 Food Journey menu include classic Indian favorites and chef-inspired specialties ( Nashik Lamb Chops, Highway ka Kukad, Patiala Lamb Shank and more), all prepared with fresh and locally sourced ingredients and balanced spices. The restaurant's design reflects a warm, inviting atmosphere — perfect for casual dinners, family outings, and special occasions."

A Name with a Story The name The 100 Food Journey is inspired by the spirit of exploration and cultural storytelling, echoing the essence of the name alike film where culinary traditions meet across cultural lines and spark transformation. In a similar culinary metaphor, the name celebrates a passion for Indian cuisine and the adventure of discovering new flavors . Like the film's tale of an Indian kitchen facing a renowned French restaurant across the street, The 100 Food Journey signifies a chapter in Newburgh's evolving dining scene driven by creativity and curiosity.

A 100-Day Culinary Expedition

Central to the restaurant's ethos is its signature 100-day menu, a concept designed to take guests on a sensory expedition through India's rich and diverse regional cuisines.

"Our culinary journey is constantly evolving," said Tarun Arora, Executive Chef & Culinary Alchemist. "Every 100 days, the kitchen unveils a new menu cycle that showcases distinct culinary traditions, ingredients and techniques—from the aromatic street foods of Northern India to the coastal-inspired specialties of the South. "Each new chapter allows us to tell a different story and take a different journey through food while celebrating the incredible diversity of Indian cuisine," added Arora. As part of this philosophy, The 100 Food Journey proudly introduces its second 100-day menu cycle with the launch of the Summer Menu.

Private Dining: The Machaan

The 100 Food Journey also offers a distinctive private dining experience in The Machaan , a space inspired by the traditional concept of a machaan — a raised lookout or treehouse once used in forests to observe wildlife and nature. Historically, machans evoke adventure, elevation, and connection to the wild, serving as observation platforms nestled above the ground.

At The 100 Food Journey , The Machaan is designed as an intimate "treehouse"-style room that blends rustic charm with upscale comfort. The décor — including a striking mounted two huge antler heads and nature-inspired accents — captures the spirit of the hunt lodge and forest hideaway. "This setting offers guests a memorable, secluded dining experience ideal for special occasions, gatherings with friends or family and milestone celebrations. Personalized service and curated menu options for private events enhance the warmth and exclusivity of The Machaan, making each visit feel like part of the restaurant's ongoing culinary adventure," said lijo John, Director Experiences.

Neelantara — Horizon of Blue The 100 Food Journey introduces its signature bar experience under the evocative name Neelantara — Horizon of Blue , a title inspired by Indian linguistic roots where "neel" evokes the color blue — a hue that carries powerful cultural resonance in India, often associated with vast skies, depth, serenity, and imagination.

**Neelantara ** serves as a vibrant gathering place that bridges tradition and contemporary mixology with distinct Indian character. "The bar's curated cocktail menu celebrates this fusion, featuring standout creations such as an Indian Spiced Whiskey Sour, which layers rich Indian spices into a warming spirit, and the refreshing Indian Infused Detox Cucumber & Mint Mule — a cool, herbaceous take on the classic mule with cucumber, cooling mint, and subtle spice notes," mentioned Abhishek Bolla, Mixology Experience Director . Together with other inventive offerings, Neelantara showcases how India's diverse flavors and cultural inspirations can be reimagined in sophisticated, memorable cocktails.

The soft opening period allows The 100 Food Journey, a tale of Indian Cuisine to gather community feedback, fine-tune service and hospitality and introduce its culinary vision to the greater Hudson Valley area. Follow the restaurant on social media for updates on the grand opening celebration and special promotions.

About The 100 Food Journey: The 100 Food Journey, a tale of Indian Cuisine brings authentic Modern Indian cuisine to Newburgh, NY, dedicated to celebrating the diversity of India's culinary traditions through thoughtfully crafted dishes and an evolving 100-day menu concept. Each cycle highlights different traditions, ingredients, and flavor profiles — a journey from fragrant street food to rich heritage dishes — crafted with both **authentic roots and creative flair. ** The restaurant aims to be a destination for both longtime fans of Indian food and curious diners alike.

SOURCE The 100 Food Journey