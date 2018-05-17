The 100 Percent In-View Premium Publisher Marketplace Announced

NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duration Media LLC announced today the formation of The 100 percent In-View Premium Publisher Marketplace.

Andy Batkin, CEO of Duration Media stated, "Our network enables publishers to increase their inventory and revenue by 20 percent-100 percent, while guaranteeing to advertisers that their ads were 100 percent in view, with a fully engaged user, in a brand safe, fraud free environment, for up to 30 seconds of view time."

Batkin continued, "We also provide Optimization Consultation with our clients to ensure compliance with the MRC's new 100 percent in-view requirements which could be mandatory at the end of this year."

Batkin is joined by experienced digital media executives; Gary Herman, CRO (Tennis Channel, Scripps Interactive); Andrew Pancer, CFO (Dstillery, NY Times, About.com); Bruce Brandfon, CMO (Publicitas, Scientific American, Time Inc.); Scott Weller, EVP Global Sales (CNN, Turner, Turner Sports) and Jeffrey Lee, Managing Director, EMEA (Integral Ad Science, Dstillery, Lycos).

Duration Media has selected industry leader Moat as the analytics technology resource that powers its Premium Publisher Marketplace and enables the creation of incremental, highly viewable inventory for Duration Media's publisher clients.

Mr. Batkin is recognized as one of the founders of the digital advertising industry having built the business plan and ad model for YAHOO in 1995. His company, Interactive Marketing, Inc. (IMI) served as YAHOO's ad sales representative for the first two years of YAHOO's existence. IMI did similar work for Netscape, NBC, Playboy and created SuperBowl.com for the NFL. In 1996 Batkin sold IMI to SOFTBANK Corporation in Japan.

"With the announcement that the MRC could require ads to be 100 percent In-View by the end of 2018, our positioning is ideally timed to provide solutions to the digital advertising industry challenges. Duration Media will provide all demand sources access to this highly viewable, brand safe and fraud free premium inventory in Private Marketplace deals only, as it will not be available on the Open Exchange," Mr. Batkin concluded.

About Duration Media

Duration Media is the industry leader in providing fraud free, brand safe, 100 percent In-View Premium Ad Inventory.

Duration Media provides premium web publishers with a world-class business solution that will increase digital ad inventory and revenues for them by 21-100 percent, while the publisher proves to advertisers that their ads have been delivered in a totally fraud free, brand safe environment and are 100 percent In-View, with a fully engaged user, for up to 30 seconds, a substantial improvement over the current industry standard of 50 percent in-view for one-second.

Duration Media has a global presence in New York, London, Los Angeles and Miami and solid funding from experienced digital media investors including Brian Brady CEO of Northwest Broadcasting. With relationships with major demand partners, Duration Media, has fast become the Leader in providing 100 percent In-View Ad Inventory to the benefit of both Buyers and Sellers.

