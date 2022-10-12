The 10th Annual 'Made in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day Brought the Industry Together Like Never Before

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Annual 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day was an enormous success as about 1,000 manufacturing, legislative, and educational leaders came together to celebrate with NJMEP (New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program) on October 7th at iPlay America in Freehold, NJ. This year's celebration broke previous attendance records. The annual celebration is a rare opportunity for the manufacturing industry to network while working to change the public's perception. It provides invaluable knowledge and resources to help strengthen the businesses that participate. 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day also celebrates the Manufacturer of the Year award winners to shine a light on stand-out local organizations.

Attendees participated in breakout sessions that provided solutions to a range of critical industry challenges impacting domestic manufacturing including cybersecurity threats, workforce challenges, and supply chain disruptions. There was also a breakout session focused on the women leaders in the industry that coincides with this year's largest theme, the 'Year of Women in Manufacturing'.

"'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day is an essential part of rebuilding the domestic industrial base," Mike Womack, Marketing & Communications Manager, NJMEP explained. "Without highlighting the value of the industry, and that New Jersey's manufacturers still exist, we will continue to be forgotten and ignored."

"The 'Year of Women in Manufacturing' was built into this annual celebration as a primary theme. With new awards, and an emphasis on sharing just how many incredible women leaders are already in the industry gave these spectacular people a platform to tell their story and inspire the next generation," John W Kennedy, NJMEP, CEO stated.

Other event highlights included a robotics competition between some of New Jersey's top high school teams, exhibit booths from supporting businesses, hands-on demonstrations with the latest workforce training technology, and the 'MADE in New Jersey' product displays from the state's manufacturers.

Congratulations to all the 'MADE in New Jersey' award winners during this year's celebration. Ellen Pietrowitz-Phillips, President of L-E-M Plastics & Supplies, Inc. was presented with the first-ever, Rising Star award given to a standout woman leader in the industry. Celularity was presented with another first, the Leader in Life Science award. Intelligent Material Solutions, Inc. (IMS) took home the title of Innovator of the Year. The Manufacturer of the Year titles were presented to manufacturers in three different categories: Small-Size Manufacturer - Prince Sterilization Services; Medium-Size Manufacturers - IPAK; and Large-Size Manufacturer - Marotta Controls.

Thank you to our sponsors for making 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day a possibility this year:

Crowe LLP

Grassi Advisors & Accountants

HealthCare Institute of New Jersey (HINJ)

(HINJ) NJBIA (New Jersey Business & Industry Association)

Provident Bank

RSM

Withum

NJ Advance Media

Alan Zakin Associates

Events like 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day shine a light on the industry's value to the Garden State and the nation. It also shows students the true face of manufacturing and the opportunity that exists in the field. The event provides manufacturers and STEM companies the chance to address their workforce challenges and collaborate to find solutions to their largest challenges. Having these annual celebrations is vital to help businesses network, learn, and grow so the industry can thrive in New Jersey.

About NJMEP: NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $6.03 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth, and Workforce Development.

