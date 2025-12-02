The 110-Year Trans-Pacific Cultural Dialogue: Moutai's Dual Anniversary Brand Celebration Prepares for Grand Opening in the United States

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In commemoration of the 110th anniversary of Moutai's debut and award-winning at the Panama-Pacific International Exposition and the 10th anniversary of San Francisco Moutai Day, the Kweichow Moutai delegation led by Group Vice General Manager Zhang Guichao will arrive in New York City for a week of U.S. tour on December 3, Eastern Time (U.S.). By returning to the very place where it first gained global recognition, Moutai is showing the North American market its drive to push forward internationally and its firm commitment to speed up the growth of its product sales and cultural presence.

The connection between Moutai and the United States goes back more than a century. In 1915, Moutai was first introduced to the world when it won the gold medal at the Panama-Pacific International Exposition in San Francisco, starting its global story. Then, in 2015, San Francisco established "Moutai Day," turning this history into an official friendship. In 2025, as we mark the 110th anniversary of the award and the 10th anniversary of Moutai Day, this year holds deep historical meaning for the brand.

On December 7, Moutai is to host a grand cultural exhibition at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts. This is a two-day event, and it will open to the public on December 8. Titled "San Francisco: In Search of Our Shared Memory – 1915 Through the Eyes of a Chinese Brand," the exhibition invites visitors to step into a multi-sensory experience. Through historical documents, images, and artistic displays, it brings to life the moment Moutai first appeared overseas and won its gold medal. This immersive space allows American audiences to connect with the century-long story between Moutai and the United States, and indeed, the world. During the exhibition, Moutai will also host the "Moutai Night". This special evening will celebrate these two major milestones, opening a cultural dialogue that spans 110 years across the Pacific.

For Moutai, which is speeding up its global plans, the U.S. market is not just a key place to share its brand culture and value, but one of the most important parts of its overseas strategy. To better serve local customers, the delegation will visit key cities like New York and San Francisco. Through store visits, talks with local sellers, and meetings with groups such as the China Chamber of Commerce in the U.S., Chinese Consulates in the U.S., and the San Francisco Mayor's Office, they aim to build a wide cooperation network. These steps will lay a strong foundation for Moutai's long-term growth in the United States.

A Moutai representative stated that Moutai is honored to have witnessed many important moments and the growth of trade between the PRC and the United States. Leveraging the dual anniversaries as an opportunity, the delegation aims to continue its role to promote cultural exchange and friendship between the peoples of the two countries. Moutai will also keep working on its local development in the U.S., sharing China's rich liquor and deep culture with more American consumers and spirits enthusiasts.

SOURCE Kweichow Moutai