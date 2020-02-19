The 11th Annual Rookie USA Show Returned To NBA All-Star Weekend
Feb 19, 2020, 14:25 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show presented by Haddad Brands kicked off All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Some of the world's most fashionable celebrity kids and digital influencers showcased the latest looks and must have gear including apparel, accessories and footwear from top international brands, including Levi's®, Converse, Jordan, Hurley and Nike. This year's show benefitted the James R. Jordan Foundation (JRJF) and the Mamba On Three Fund. JD McCrary star of "The Paynes" on OWN and The Lion King, hosted, performed his new song and walked in the show. The star-studded front row included J.B. Smoove, Tiffani Amber Thiessen, Fabolous, Deloris Jordan, Founder and President of the James Jordan foundation and mother of NBA Legend Michael Jordan, and NFC West Champions San Francisco 49ers Emmanuel Sanders. Tiffani Amber Thiessen opened the show with her daughter Harper and J.B. Smoove played to the crowd while he walked the runway with his nephew "A.B."
Celebrity Kids, Influencers and Designers Who Walked The Runway
- Super Bowl LIV Champions Kansas City Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu's son Tyrann Jr.
- San Francisco 49ers Emmanuel Sanders son Princeton
- Cleveland Cavaliers J.R. Smith's daughter Demi Smith
- NBA star Gilbert Arenas and TV Personality Laura Govan's children Hamiley and Izela
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers Darian Stewart's daughter Hayden
- NFL star Chris Johnson sons CJ and Kaden
- Denver Bronco's Mike Purcell's son Kaimana
- Detroit Pistons Derrick Rose's son PJ
- Denver Bronco's Corey Nelson's daughter Phoenix
- Tiffani-Amber Thiessan's daughter, Harper
- J.B. Smoove and his nephew Anthony
- Dascha Polanco's son Aryam and nieces Janae and Jahly
- Victor Cruz's daughter Kennedy
- Adrienne Bailon's nieces Jet and Beau
- Sean "Puffy" Combs' daughters Chance, Jessie and D'lila
- The Game's children Cali and Justice
- Fabolous and Emily B sons Johan and Jonas
- Hot 97's DJ Camilo's children Joaquin and Catalina
- NBA star Rip Hamilton's children Peyton and Parker
- NFL Star Brian Jackson's sons Heir and Blaze
- Gianna, Designer and Influencer
- Anais and Miarabelle, Influencers
- Hails, Influencer
- Aiden Garcia, Influencer
- Ava and Alexis McClure, Influencers
- Mia, Influencers
