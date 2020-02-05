The 11th Annual Rookie USA Show Returns To NBA All-Star Weekend

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show presented by Haddad Brands will take place this year in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, February 13th. The exclusive event has become one of the most sought after invites of the weekend and will take place at Morgan Manufacturing. Some of the world's most fashionable celebrity kids and digital influencers will be showcasing the latest looks and must have gear including apparel, accessories and footwear from top international brands, including Levi's®, Converse, Jordan, Hurley and Nike. In honor of Michael Jordan's father, James Jordan the show will benefit the James R. Jordan Foundation (JRJF). JD McCrary who stars as Kenny Payne on "The Paynes" on OWN and voices "Simba" in the reboot of The Lion King will be on hand to host, perform and hit the runway and will be joined on stage by viral dance phenom Alysa Gutierrez-Sierra. DJ Amira & Kayla will provide the soundtrack to the catwalk. Celebrity attendees sitting front row will include Larsa Pippen, J.B. Smoove, Tiffani Amber Thiessen, Dascha Polanco, Fabolous, Super Bowl LIV Champion Kansas City Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu, NFC West Champions San Francisco 49ers Emmanuel Sanders and many more.

Celebrity Kids, Influencers and Designers Taking The Stage

Super Bowl LIV Champions Kansas City Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu's son Tyrann Jr.

son Tyrann Jr. San Francisco 49ers Emmanuel Sanders son Princeton

49ers son Princeton NBA Legend Scottie Pippen and reality personality Larsa Pippen's daughter Sophia

Cleveland Cavaliers J.R. Smith's daughter Demi Smith

daughter ESPN analyst Desmond Howard's sons Dhamir and Desmond

sons Dhamir and Desmond Denver Broncos' Todd Davis' sons Zaire Carsen

sons Zaire Carsen "Orange is the New Black" actress Dascha Polanco's son Aryam, and nieces Janae and Jahly

son Aryam, and nieces Janae and Jahly Sean "Puffy" Combs' daughters Chance, Jessie and D'lila

E! Entertainment host Victor Cruz's daughter Kennedy

daughter Kennedy Designer Don C's children Little Don, Luke and Gia

NBA star Quentin Richardson's children Mackenzie, Quentin Jr. and Cruz

children Mackenzie, Quentin Jr. and Cruz Tampa Bay Buccaneers Darian Stewart's daughter Hayden

daughter Hayden Tampa Bay Buccaneers Shaq Barrett's children Aaliyah, Braylon, and Quils

children Aaliyah, Braylon, and Quils Houston Texans star Mike Adams daughters Maya and Avery

daughters Maya and Avery NFL star Chris Johnson sons Chris and Kaden

sons Chris and Kaden Denver Bronco's Mike Purcell's son Kaimana

son Kaimana Detroit Pistons Derrick Rose's son PJ

son PJ NBA Legend Michael Jordan's son Marcus

NFL star Brian Quick children Jaiden and Brielle

children Jaiden and Brielle Denver Bronco's Corey Nelson's daughter Phoenix

daughter Phoenix The Game's children Cali and Justice

Fabolous and Emily B sons Johan and Jonas

The Real Host Adrienne Bailon nieces Jet Marie and Beau

Hot 97's DJ Camilo's children Joaquin and Catalina

NBA star Rip Hamilton's children Peyton and Parker

NBA star Gilbert Arenas and TV Personality Laura Govan's children Aloni, Hamiley, Alijah and Izela

and TV Personality Laura Govan's children Aloni, Hamiley, Alijah and Izela Gianna, Designer and Influencer

Anais and Miarabelle, Influencers

Hails, Influencer

Aiden Garcia , Influencer

, Influencer Ava and Alexis McClure , Influencers

, Influencers Mia, Influencers

Media Check In / Press Credential Pick Up: 5:00 PM

Rookie USA Fashion Show Starts: 7:00 PM



Haddad Brands feels that it is important to recognize the tragic loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah and Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan. The sudden tragedy of this magnitude is far reaching and unexplainable. In an effort to keep their memories alive, the 11th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show will also benefit The Mamba on Three Fund. A donation will be made to keep the memory of those who lost their lives on this tragic day.

ABOUT JAMES R. JORDAN FOUNDATION (JRJF):

The James R. Jordan Foundation (JRJF) is a nonprofit (501c3) organization that works with underserved minority youth living in the Chicagoland area. The overall mission of the James R. Jordan Foundation is to connect students to supplemental educational opportunities; resources, and community support, while helping them maximize their potential and advance academically. JRJF brings innovative and exemplary programs to students and their families, while strengthening their reading and academic achievement. Their programs work to measurably improve the quality of life in their focus communities. For more info, go to http://www.jamesjordanfoundation.com/

