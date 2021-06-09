The 11th China International Energy Storage Conference (CIES 2021) Welcomes Global Energy Leaders

CHENGDU, China, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 24, 2021, the 11th China International Energy Storage Conference (CIES 2021), sponsored by the Energy Storage Application Branch of the China Industrial Association of Power Sources (CIAPS) and co-hosted by COFCO Meishan California Smart City (MCSC), kicked off in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. The nearly 2,000 representatives from more than 700 energy enterprises included industry authorities, scientific research institutions, the energy storage industry chain, and financial and investment institutions, who gathered together for in-depth discussions on promoting and improving the market-oriented green technology innovation system. A total of 8 projects, including MCSC, won the "2021 Best Demonstration Project Award in China Energy Storage Industry." During the conference, Gan Feng Lithium, the world's largest lithium producer, and SolarTale, leader in photovoltaics, signed strategic cooperation agreements with COFCO Meishan California Smart City.

Visitors to COFCO Meishan California Smart City exhibition booth expressed high interest in collaboration with this leading clean energy project in Sichuan Tianfu New Zone. COFCO Meishan California Smart City signed a cooperation agreement with Gan Feng Lithium, the world's largest lithium producer.

Mr. Jeffrey Chang, Chairman of COFCO Meishan California Smart City, commented, "COFCO Meishan California Smart City is committed to building a new landmark of the global clean energy industry. We would like to promote, guide and play an advocacy role in achieving carbon neutrality and enabling other sectors to accelerate low-carbon development."

With COFCO Meishan California Smart City successfully landed in Meishan Tianfu New Zone as a prominent example, the whole region is accelerating investment and development in clean energy industry. Significant projects have settled in this region, including those focused on new energy vehicles, lithium battery innovation, cathode and anode material research centers, and other areas.

Mr. Liu Yanlong, Secretary-General of China Industrial Association of Power Sources, Mr. Zhang Jianguo, the member of the Party Committee and Chief Accountant of GRANDJOY Holdings Group Co., Ltd., Mr. Adam Wong, Acting Director of US Department of Energy China Office, and Mr. Liu Xiaosong, New Energy Principal of ABB (China) Limited, were among the leaders in attendance at CIES 2021. They discussed pressing issues encountered by the energy storage sector against the growing challenges of tackling climate change, peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality. The ideology of supporting new energy transformation, forging a new energy development path, and enhancing international cooperation opportunities were also major topics.

