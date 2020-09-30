The 11th China (Taizhou) International Medical Expo ended successfully

During the expo, China Medical City released the latest preferential policies for investment promotion, involving a total of 25 preferential policies in 7 major sectors, covering the R&D, production, sales and application of the pharmaceutical health industry. Relying on the advantages of abundant financial support, complete talent support policies, professional full-process services, and complete supporting facilities, China Medical City has built a first-class industrial ecosystem, and initially formed antibodies, vaccines, diagnostic reagents, high-performance medical equipment and a batch of characteristic industrial clusters such as new pharmaceutical preparations and special medical formula foods. More than 1,200 pharmaceutical companies, including 13 world-renowned multinational pharmaceutical companies such as Nestle and AstraZeneca, have taken root for development. The expo attracted 24 major projects from home and abroad to sign and settle down, with a total investment of 19.755 billion yuan, covering many fields such as antibodies, vaccines, and high-end medical devices.