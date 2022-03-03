The 12 Deadliest Roads in West Virginia

With an eye toward improving highway safety, the Robinette Legal Group, PLLC worked with the data visualization agency 1Point21 Interactive and assembled a series of 16 interactive infographic visualizations demonstrating the deadliest stretches of highways in West Virginia.

This study is based on 2000-2019 fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

We began by identifying the single deadliest mile of road, then moved on to finding the deadliest 5-mile stretches in the state of West Virginia.

The interactive map shows the 12 deadliest road stretches in the state (in red), the worst in each region (in blue), and the deadliest single mile (in black). The map is interactive, use the mouse wheel or pinch to zoom in and hover over each stretch to reveal more information.

The infographics can be accessed here:

https://robinettelaw.com/blog/2022/02/deadliest-roads-in-west-virginia/.

For more information about the impact of highway deaths and to learn about a family's rights after tragically losing a loved one, Robinette Legal Group, PLLC can be contacted by calling (304) 594-1800 or visiting the website.

