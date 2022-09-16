The 12th Annual Rookie USA Show Returned to NYFW
Sep 16, 2022, 08:41 ET
Celebrity Kids Strut Their Stuff on the Catwalk
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show presented by Haddad Brands took place last night in New York City as part of New York Fashion Week at Fashion on Fifth. The exclusive event was a sought-after celebration of childrenswear with many celebrities and supporters in attendance. Some of the world's most fashionable celebrity kids and influencers walked the runway in the latest looks and must-have gear including apparel, accessories, and footwear from top international brands including Levi's®, Converse, Jordan, Hurley, and Nike.
The show benefitted the foundation of global artist, actor, fashion designer and philanthropist Maluma. His foundation El Arte De Los Sueños is based in his hometown of Medellin, Colombia, and its mission is to mentor and coach adolescents in vulnerable situations through the art of the urban genre in music. The focus is to become a bridge between art and dreams through the different levels of art development - creating a song, composition, percussion, dance, and creative art. Maluma's sister Manuela Londono Arias, who runs the foundation along with the support of their parents Luis Londono, and Marlli Arias were on hand to host the event.
This year is the first time that the Rookie USA Fashion Show partnered with a musician and Latin artist. The event was also hosted by New York's very own Laura Stylez from Hot 97. Performances were presented by R&B Artist Samaria and the local music & arts group Brooklyn United. DJ Sophia Rocks provided the soundtrack to the catwalk. Celebrity attendees sitting front row included Marcus Jordan, Sterling Shepard, Obi Toppin, Chanel Iman, Yudy Arias, Rip Hamilton, Emmanuel Sanders, CC Sabathia, Victor Cruz, Carlos Beltran, Chris Johnson, Tiki Barber, Adam "Pacman" Jones, Kemba Walker, Fabolous & Emily B, DJ Camilo, Robinson Cano, Jenni "Jwoww" Farley, Peter Quillin, Daz Dillinger, Molly Ringwald, Dascha Polanco, Hot 97's Laura Stylez, Influencer Melanie White, and many more.
- Apollo and Romeo, nephews of Maluma and sons of Yudy Arias
- NFL star Sterling Shepard's daughters. Cali and Cassie
- NFL star Victor Cruz's daughter, Kennedy
- NFL star Emmanuel Sanders' children, Princeton and Zoie
- NFL star Chris Johnson's children, Chris, Kaden, and Honey
- NFL star Tiki Barber's daughters, Brooklyn and Teagan
- NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones' children, Triniti and Adam
- NFL star Brandon Flowers' children, Brynn and Bain
- MLB star Derek Jeter's nephew, Jalen Jeter-Martin
- MLB star Carlos Beltran's daughters, Kiara and Ivana
- MLB star Robinson Cano's children, Galia & Robinson Jr Cano
- MLB star Edwin Diaz's son, Jahel Diaz
- NBA star Rip Hamilton's children, Peyton and Parker
- NBA star Obi Toppin's children, Daniel and Remi
- Detroit Pistons star Kemba Walker's niece, Kali
- Fabolous and Emily B sons Johan and Jonas
- The Real Host Adrienne Bailon nieces Jet Marie and Beau
- Power 105's DJ Envy's children, London, Jaxson, and Brooklyn
- Actor JB Smoove's nephew, Anthony
- Actress Molly Ringwald's children, Adele and Roman
- Actress Dascha Polanco's son, Aryam
- Child Actress, Caroline Valencia
- Rapper Daz Dilinger's son, Zylen
- Reality Star Jenni "Jwoww" Farley's children, Meilani and Greyson
- Reality Star Guerdy Abraira's son, Liam
- Boxer Peter Quillin's children, Joaquin, Valencia, and Lucia
- Influencer Mel White's daughter, Ann Drew
- Influencer Yvette Garcia's children, Kamilla and Mason
- Hails, Influencer @Hails_World
- Ava, Leah and Chase Clements, Influencers @Clementstwins & @Cut2thisChase
- Aiden Garcia, Influencer @Aiden_J_Garcia
- Red Little Missy, Influencer @Redlilmissy
- Mia the Mini Diva, Influencer @Miatheminidiva
