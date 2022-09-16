The 12th Annual Rookie USA Show Returned to NYFW

Celebrity Kids Strut Their Stuff on the Catwalk

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show presented by Haddad Brands took place last night in New York City as part of New York Fashion Week at Fashion on Fifth. The exclusive event was a sought-after celebration of childrenswear with many celebrities and supporters in attendance. Some of the world's most fashionable celebrity kids and influencers walked the runway in the latest looks and must-have gear including apparel, accessories, and footwear from top international brands including Levi's®, Converse, Jordan, Hurley, and Nike.

Victor Cruz walks the runway for Nike during the 2022 Rookie USA Fashion Show at 608 Fifth Avenue on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Rookie USA) Obi Toppin and children Daniel and Remie walk the runway for Air Jordan during the 2022 Rookie USA Fashion Show at 608 Fifth Avenue on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Rookie USA)

The show benefitted the foundation of global artist, actor, fashion designer and philanthropist Maluma. His foundation El Arte De Los Sue ños is based in his hometown of Medellin, Colombia, and its mission is to mentor and coach adolescents in vulnerable situations through the art of the urban genre in music. The focus is to become a bridge between art and dreams through the different levels of art development - creating a song, composition, percussion, dance, and creative art. Maluma's sister Manuela Londono Arias, who runs the foundation along with the support of their parents Luis Londono, and Marlli Arias were on hand to host the event.

This year is the first time that the Rookie USA Fashion Show partnered with a musician and Latin artist. The event was also hosted by New York's very own Laura Stylez from Hot 97. Performances were presented by R&B Artist Samaria and the local music & arts group Brooklyn United. DJ Sophia Rocks provided the soundtrack to the catwalk. Celebrity attendees sitting front row included Marcus Jordan, Sterling Shepard, Obi Toppin, Chanel Iman, Yudy Arias, Rip Hamilton, Emmanuel Sanders, CC Sabathia, Victor Cruz, Carlos Beltran, Chris Johnson, Tiki Barber, Adam "Pacman" Jones, Kemba Walker, Fabolous & Emily B, DJ Camilo, Robinson Cano, Jenni "Jwoww" Farley, Peter Quillin, Daz Dillinger, Molly Ringwald, Dascha Polanco, Hot 97's Laura Stylez, Influencer Melanie White, and many more.

Celebrity Kids, Influencers and Designers That Took The Stage

Apollo and Romeo, nephews of Maluma and sons of Yudy Arias

NFL star Sterling Shepard's daughters. Cali and Cassie

daughters. and Cassie NFL star Victor Cruz's daughter, Kennedy

daughter, Kennedy NFL star Emmanuel Sanders' children, Princeton and Zoie

children, and Zoie NFL star Chris Johnson's children, Chris, Kaden, and Honey

children, Chris, Kaden, and Honey NFL star Tiki Barber's daughters, Brooklyn and Teagan

daughters, and Teagan NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones' children, Triniti and Adam

NFL star Brandon Flowers' children, Brynn and Bain

children, Brynn and Bain MLB star Derek Jeter's nephew, Jalen Jeter-Martin

nephew, MLB star Carlos Beltran's daughters, Kiara and Ivana

daughters, Kiara and Ivana MLB star Robinson Cano's children, Galia & Robinson Jr Cano

children, Galia & Robinson Jr Cano MLB star Edwin Diaz's son, Jahel Diaz

son, NBA star Rip Hamilton's children, Peyton and Parker

NBA star Obi Toppin's children, Daniel and Remi

Detroit Pistons star Kemba Walker's niece, Kali

niece, Kali Fabolous and Emily B sons Johan and Jonas

The Real Host Adrienne Bailon nieces Jet Marie and Beau

Power 105's DJ Envy's children, London , Jaxson, and Brooklyn

, Jaxson, and Actor JB Smoove's nephew, Anthony

Actress Molly Ringwald's children, Adele and Roman

children, Adele and Roman Actress Dascha Polanco's son, Aryam

son, Aryam Child Actress, Caroline Valencia

Rapper Daz Dilinger's son, Zylen

son, Zylen Reality Star Jenni "Jwoww" Farley's children, Meilani and Greyson

Reality Star Guerdy Abraira's son, Liam

son, Liam Boxer Peter Quillin's children, Joaquin, Valencia, and Lucia

children, Joaquin, Valencia, and Lucia Influencer Mel White's daughter, Ann Drew

daughter, Influencer Yvette Garcia's children, Kamilla and Mason

children, Kamilla and Mason Hails, Influencer @Hails_World

Ava, Leah and Chase Clements , Influencers @Clementstwins & @Cut2thisChase

, Influencers @Clementstwins & @Cut2thisChase Aiden Garcia , Influencer @Aiden_J_Garcia

, Influencer @Aiden_J_Garcia Red Little Missy , Influencer @Redlilmissy

, Influencer @Redlilmissy Mia the Mini Diva, Influencer @Miatheminidiva

