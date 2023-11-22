The 12th China Sichuan (Pengzhou) Vegetable Fair to Open

News provided by

Pengzhou Municipal People's Government

22 Nov, 2023, 01:06 ET

 PENGZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 22, the 12th China Sichuan (Pengzhou) Vegetable Fair (hereinafter referred to as "Vegetable Fair"), a major event for the Chinese vegetable industry, is scheduled to take place inside the Tianfu Vegetable Expo Park in Pengzhou, Sichuan.

Organized by Pengzhou Municipal People's Government, this year's Vegetable Fair is going to unveil various scientific innovation landmarks such as the Southern China Vegetable Seed Industry Innovation Center and Pengzhou Protected Vegetable Demonstration Greenhouse. Combined with the field exhibition of new vegetable varieties at the 9th Chengdu Seed Industry Expo (Autumn), the event aims to create a modern agriculture industrial park that integrates smart agriculture, protected agriculture and digital agriculture, and promote exchanges and cooperation on new technologies, new equipment, new products and new projects. Besides, the Vegetable Fair is also going to focus on the innovative development of the vegetable seed industry as the main theme to host the 3rd Chinese Vegetable Brand Conference and the 2nd Chinese Vegetable Industrial High-quality Development Forum, among other activities.

The Vegetable Fair is a crucial window for the showcasing of development feats of the "Sichuan vegetable" industry, and an important carrier for foreign cooperation. Pengzhou hopes to expand the influence of its vegetable brands through this event, and propel it forward on its path of positioning itself as a "capital of vegetable" in Western China.

Experts have noted that vegetables in Sichuan enjoy sufficient heat and light exchanges, resulting in long growth cycles, and can rely on their own immune system for protection against external invasion, leading to high survival capacity. Thus, Sichuan vegetables are known for their outstanding nutritional content, flavors and textures, which is why experts and consumers alike have aptly coined them as "vegetables of the lands" for the relatively greener and healthier qualities compared with "vegetables of greenhouses".

As the permanent host of the China Sichuan (Pengzhou) Vegetable Fair, Pengzhou is a representative production region of Chinese "vegetables of the lands", as well as a Modern Agriculture Demonstration Zone of China and one of the top 10 vegetable production bases of China. With 820,000 mu of vegetable plantations (including multiple cropping) and over 200 varieties of vegetables in 13 categories, the city is vital to the vegetable supply of Sichuan and even the whole of China.

"Pengzhou is going to continuously dedicate efforts in terms of scientific and technological innovation in the vegetable industry, promote breakthroughs in germplasm source and other key aspects, strengthen the construction of agricultural infrastructure facilities, improve support for agricultural science and technology, and raise the level of modern agricultural facilities and equipment. Meanwhile, steps will be taken to turn the Vegetable Fair into a major platform for open cooperation, exhibition and sales, and investment attraction for the 'agriculture, rural villages and farmers' of Chengdu, Sichuan and even the entire southwestern region of China," a relevant Pengzhou official in charge explained.

SOURCE Pengzhou Municipal People's Government

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.