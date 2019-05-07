The $13Bn Industrial Robotics Market in North America, 2026 - Experiencing a CAGR of 11.67% from 2019

DUBLIN, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Industrial Robotics Market by Subsystem, Robot Type, Function, Component, Configuration, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Country 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue of North America industrial robotics market will reach $13.01 billion in terms of robot systems by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 11.67%. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.02% during the same period, advancing to 126.36 thousand units in 2026.

Highlighted with 20 tables and 96 figures, this 191-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America industrial robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America industrial robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Robot Type, Function, Component, Configuration, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Country.



Based on subsystem, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Robot Machines

Software

Peripherals & System Engineering

Based on robot type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section. Articulated Robots

Cartesian/Gantry/Rectangular Arm Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Delta/Parallel Robots

Collaborative Robots

Others

Based on function, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Soldering & Welding

Material Handling

Assembling & Disassembling

Painting & Dispensing

Milling & Grinding

Cutting & Processing

Others

Based on component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Robot Controller Unit

Robotic Arm

End Effector

Drive

Sensors

Power Supply

Motors

Others

Based on configuration, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Mounted Robots

Mobile Robots

Cobots/Collaborative Robots

Based on payload, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

0-20 KG

20-80 KG

80-300 KG

300-1000 KG

1000-3000 KG

Other Payloads

Based on application in industrial verticals, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Food & Agriculture

Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Function and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Players Profiled

ABB Ltd.

Adept Technology Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Wave Inc.

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Genmark Automation, Inc.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Pari Robotics

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schunk GmbH

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

