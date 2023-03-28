The 13th Annual Orthopaedic Summit Returns to Boston

Boston Marriott Copley Place on September 20-23, 2023

STAMFORD, Conn., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OSET (Orthopaedic Summit: Evolving Techniques), the 501(c)3 non-profit organization that specializes in the educational advancement of each orthopaedic subspecialty including Total Joint Arthroplasty (Knee, Hip, Shoulder), Sports Medicine (Knee, Shoulder, Elbow), Trauma, Spine, Minimally Invasive Surgery and Arthroscopy, today announced that it will return to Boston for its 13th Annual Meeting, which will be held at the Boston Marriott Copley Place from September 20 – 23, 2023. Surgeons, Fellows, Residents, Medical Students, Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Athletic Trainers, Physical and Occupational Therapists, and Industry Partners from across the globe will gather together at the event to collaborate and develop innovative strategies to enhance musculoskeletal patient care.

OSET Chief Industry Officer, Beth Best, trying out the new Hyperice Normatic 3 Legs Dynamic Air Compression outside the Orthopedic Rehabilitation, Athletic Trainer and PT Specialty Sessions. Kicking off the Knee Cartilage & Biologics and session, Rachel M. Frank, MD: Orthopaedic Summit Knee Cartilage & Biologics Co-Chair Sports Medicine and Shoulder Surgery Associate Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery Director, Joint Preservation Program University of Colorado School of Medicine Crowded exhibits halls with significant time each day allotted for attendees to interact with industry on the latest innovations and techniques. LEFT: Brian D. Busconi, MD OSET Conference Chair with RIGHT: Kevin D. Plancher, MD, MPH, OSET Founder Jeopardy Session on Alignment, Patella Resurfacing & Bilateral TKA: Brian Hallstrom, MD; Robert Barack, MD; Stefano Bini, MD; Geroge Guild, MD, David Lewallen, MD The Orthopaedic Summit Evolving Techniques Course, known as OSET: September 20-23, 2023 at Boston Marriott Copley Place The Reality Check: Simple Answers Please, do not pontificate - Technology & Difficult Primary Total Knee Arthroplasty: Jeff Yergler, MD; Neil Sheth, MD; Jimmy Chow, MD; Adolf Lombardi, MD; Wayne Paprosky, MD; Kathleen Hogan, MD; Alexander Sah, MD, Michael Meneghini, MD; William Long, MD and Doug Dennis, MD. Lifetime Achievement Award Presented to William H. Harris MD https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/09/28/2524382/0/en/94-Year-Old-Orthopaedic- Surgeon-William-H-Harris-M-D-World-Renowned-Medical-Pioneer-Inventor-Mentor-Receives-Lifetime- Achievement-Award.html on stage with Kevin D. Plancher, MD, MPH; Wayne G. Paprosky MD; and Ivan Tornos President and Chief Operating Officer at ZimmerBiomet. Orthopedic Surgeon Jeffrey T. Hodrick, MD & Surgery Moderators: Cory Calendine, MD, FAAOS Antonia F. Chen, MD, MBA. Fun and heated debates amongst Faculty is the OSET formula. Robotic Arm Assisted Total Knee Arthroplasty-Live Surgery. OSET Musculoskeletal Ultrasound Co-Chair, Don Buford MD, RMSK from Texas Orthobiologics, Orthopedic Surgeon Specializing in Sports Medicine and Regenerative Medicine Hip and Knee Arthroplasty Specialty Meeting The OSET Exhibit Hall is where it all happens, bringing together industry, faculty and attendees from all the individual orthopaedic specialty courses happening simultaneously.

"OSET's vision is to create an experience that fosters science and innovation through a rigorous knowledge exchange between faculty, participants, and our industry partners, with the mission to enhance recovery for all patients suffering from musculoskeletal conditions treated by multiple orthopedic subspecialties. The novel scientific program, which includes heated debate, case panel discussions, and discourse, challenges every speaker to deliver creative solutions to real life clinical experiences across every orthopaedic subspecialty," said Kevin D. Plancher, M.D., MPH, Clinical Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College, President of the 54th Eastern Orthopaedic Association, and Founder of Orthopaedic Summit: Evolving Techniques.

The Executive Education Committee has again selected Boston to allow for continued growth of all aspects of the meeting while drawing upon the city's vibrant offerings. OSET looks forward to returning to the Back Bay Copley area, which is noted for its exquisite local restaurants, hotels, and special venues.

"I am honored to be hosting the Orthopaedic Summit in my hometown of Boston, and look forward to the continued growth of the course," said Brian D. Busconi, M.D., Associate Professor of Orthopedics and Physical Rehabilitation Pediatrics and Family Medicine and Community Health at Massachusetts Medical School and Conference Chair of Orthopaedic Summit. "OSET always strives to raise the bar in education through innovative techniques and our goal is to always provide relevant, scientific-based content that helps us all to improve patient care."

"I am proud to return as Co-Chair of the Knee and Hip Arthroplasty subspecialty section with my colleagues on the Program Committee to create this annual, one-of-a-kind meeting," said Antonia F. Chen, M.D., MBA, Associate Professor, Director of Research, Arthroplasty Services for the Department of Orthopaedics Brigham and Women's Hospital (https://orthosummit.com/author/1621/).

"The camaraderie and relationships that have been forged across the individual subspecialties have bridged the gap with our industry partners to create an 'OSET family.' I look forward to welcoming everyone to OSET 2023 and the Boston Marriott Copley Place as we return to Boston for our 13th year," said Rachel M. Frank, M.D., Co-Chair of the Knee Sports, Cartilage & Biologics section and Associate Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Director, Joint Preservation Program, University of Colorado School of Medicine (https://orthosummit.com/author/1617/).

"Experts in the field have different opinions about controversial topics that should be heard and respected. The disagreements, controversies, and friendly badgering with colleagues at OSET push us all to do better for our patients," said Conference Vice Chair and the Co-Chair for Shoulder Sports and Arthroplasty, Joseph A. Abboud, M.D., Professor of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University and orthopaedic surgeon at the Rothman Institute (https://orthosummit.com/author/177/)."We have just released the scientific program for 2023 and could not be more enthusiastic to return to Boston."

ABOUT ORTHOPAEDIC SUMMIT EVOLVING TECHNIQUES

Orthopaedic Summit: Evolving Techniques (OSET) is a 501(c)3 organization founded by orthopaedic surgeon, Kevin D. Plancher, M.D., MPH, FAOA, FAAOS, FACS, and Conference Chair, Brian D. Busconi, M.D., of UMASS Medical Center in 2010. OSET is accredited by the ACCME for Continuing Medical Education (CME) Credits and by the American Academy of Sports Physical Therapy (AASPT) for Continuing Education Units (CEU) for physical therapists. OSET is committed to advancing the education of healthcare professionals by providing an educational platform that includes hands-on training, live surgeries, and didactic presentations, case panels, and industry-sponsored innovative surgical demonstrations.

The 4-day meeting runs this September 20-23, 2023. OSET is known to be meetings within a meeting with "8-9 intimate subspecialty sections" for every type of orthopaedic surgeon that features outpatient arthroplasty, a technology theater, and live surgeries. www.orthosummit.com elevates all musculoskeletal healthcare professional's fund of knowledge, remembering it is all about the patient first.

