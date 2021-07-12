The 13th Venture Week for International Elites was held in Suzhou

Venture Week is a major talent recruitment activity that Suzhou focuses on. It has been held annually since 2009. A total of 7,287 projects have been introduced and settled in the last twelve sessions. The Venture Week was carried out in the form of a combination of online and offline. The main event will continue until July 12, and the public platform has collected a total of 2,204 innovative and entrepreneurial projects to participate in the docking.

At the opening ceremony, the "Suzhou New Talent Policy" was released, and four new talent policies were launched, including the "Fifteen Articles of Suzhou Talent System Reform" and "Measures to further encourage and support overseas Chinese students to innovate and start business in Suzhou". 57 major innovation projects were signed, focusing on strategic emerging industries, with investment of over 12 billion yuan. At the scene, three academicians Shen Xuechu, Tang Shuxian, and Xu Hongxing were hired as members of the Strategic Advisory Committee of the Gusu Laboratory of Materials Science.

The National 3rd-generation Semiconductor Technology Innovation Center, which settled in Suzhou, announced the global talent recruitment and unveiling project, with 300 million yuan in talent pool and 50 billion yuan in project plans to attract talents from all over the world to participate in scientific research.

To speed up the pace of "Integration of Shanghai-Suzhou" and deepen the exchange and cooperation of talents between Shanghai and Suzhou, at the opening ceremony, the Plan of Shanghai-Suzhou Science and Technology Resources Sharing and Promotion was launched. Companies from Shanghai and the Suzhou also jointly released a new batch of 459 technical requirements, with an amount of more than 1.5 billion yuan on the list.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=395936

Caption: The opening ceremony of Suzhou Venture Week for International Elites

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of Suzhou Venture Week for International Elites