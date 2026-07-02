The 14th Annual Globee® Awards for Leadership Invite Artificial Intelligence Professionals and Industry Experts Worldwide to Apply for the Judging Panel

Participation on the judging panel is voluntary. Applications are reviewed based on professional qualifications, industry experience, and alignment with program requirements.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced an open call inviting artificial intelligence professionals and industry experts worldwide to apply for the judging panel of the 14th Annual Globee® Awards for Leadership.

Apply now: https://globeeawards.com/leadership/

The Globee® Awards for Leadership recognize achievements demonstrated through leadership, innovation, organizational transformation, technology adoption, operational excellence, workforce development, customer engagement, and measurable business impact across industries and professional environments.

Applications are welcomed from professionals working in artificial intelligence, machine learning, generative AI, intelligent automation, data science, analytics, enterprise AI, AI governance, responsible AI, research, technology innovation, digital transformation, and related disciplines.

Selected judges contribute their expertise by evaluating nominations through a structured scoring process based on defined criteria. Participation on the judging panel is voluntary, and selected judges are expected to complete assigned evaluations in accordance with program guidelines and timelines.

Applications are reviewed based on professional qualifications, industry experience, demonstrated knowledge, and alignment with program requirements. Submission of an application does not guarantee selection, and only a limited number of applicants are selected to participate.

Public identification by full name and organization on official Globee® Awards judges pages and related recognition materials is a condition of participation in the judging program.

Judges who successfully complete the required evaluation assignments may be eligible for official recognition, including verified eCertificates and inclusion on official judges listings.

The judging process is designed to support a structured, consistent, and transparent evaluation of achievements submitted by organizations worldwide.

Qualified professionals interested in participating are encouraged to submit their credentials for review.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

Follow: @globeeawards

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SOURCE Globee Awards