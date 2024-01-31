The 14th Spring Festival Book Exposition held around the world

BEIJING, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Chinese New Year of 2024, the 14th Spring Festival Book Exposition organized by China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co.,Ltd（CNPIEC) was held successively among the Chinese bookstores from 25 countries and regions, including the U.S., Canada, France, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, Tunisia, Kenya, Vietnam, Myanmar and Morocco. The book exposition provided a great assortment of the latest Chinese books to overseas Chinese and readers.

A total of 100 well-known publishers from China participated in the 2024 book exposition such as People's Publishing House, People's Literature Publishing House, Foreign Languages Press, China Science and Technology Press and Peking University Press. They offered a wider choice of books for readers, covering social science, traditional culture, literature and art, and children's literature. Appreciating China: Scenery and Humanities, Understanding China through Archaeology, Echo, Birchbark Boat and other recommended books have won readers' extensive attention and interests.

As the book exposition coincides with the spring festival of 2024, CNPIEC also presented overseas Chinese bookstores with creative cultural products such as calendars, brush pens, the paper bearing the Chinese character "happiness", and decorative Chinese knots. Moreover, various traditional Chinese cultural activities were held, including making dumplings, Peking Opera mask flipping cards, pitch-pot and hooping.

All of these products and activities greatly enhanced the atmosphere of the spring festival, attracted more overseas readers, and won unanimous acclaim from overseas Chinese bookstores.

Participating bookstores from the U.S, Canada, Nepal, Tunisia, Kenya and among others, included:

