The 15th Spring Festival Book Exposition held around the world
News provided byChina National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co., Ltd.
Jan 20, 2025, 02:28 ET
BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Chinese New Year of 2025, the 15th Spring Festival Book Exposition organized by China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co.,Ltd (CNPIEC) was held successively among the Chinese bookstores from 33 countries and regions, including the U.S., Canada, France, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, Tunisia, Japan, Greece, Myanmar and Germany. The book exposition provided a great assortment of the latest Chinese books to overseas Chinese and readers.
A total of 100 well-known publishers from China participated in the 2025 book exposition such as People's Publishing House, People's Literature Publishing House, Foreign Languages Press, China Science and Technology Press and Peking University Press. They offered a wider choice of books for readers, covering social science, traditional culture, literature and art, and children's literature.
As the book exposition coincides with the spring festival of 2025, CNPIEC also presented overseas Chinese bookstores with creative cultural products such as calendars, brush pens, the paper bearing the Chinese character "happiness", and decorative Chinese knots. Moreover, various traditional Chinese cultural activities were held, including making dumplings, Peking Opera mask flipping cards, pitch-pot and hooping, and also Airplane Model Building Contest.
All of these products and activities greatly enhanced the atmosphere of the spring festival, attracted more overseas readers, and won unanimous acclaim from overseas Chinese bookstores.
Participating bookstores from Malaysia, U.S, Nepal, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and among others, included:
POPULAR BOOK CO. (M) SDN BHD
S-066, Second Floor,
Mid Valley Megamall,
Lingkaran Syed Putra,
59200 Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia
XIN HUA BOOKSTORE INC
7373A Convoy CT. San Diego
CA92111 USA
NIMING BOOKS INC
12417.Elliott Ave, El Monte.
Los Angeles, CA91732.
U.S.A.
Tel: (213)-249-2671
Enlighten Enterprise
1015 S. Nogales St., Ste # 133
Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Tel: 626-913-2481
ZHONGGUO SHUYUAN
Bouddha, Kathmandu,
Metropolitan City, Ward-6.
Kathmandu District. Nepal
Tel：(0977)9808226000
Oriental knowledge publishing BOOK STORE
Khaled elhaj Ahmed,Ben arous mourouj 6
place droits de l'homme, Res. Yaakoub
N 7, librairie savoirs orientaux,MOUROUGE2074
Tunisia
Wisdom House Language Company
Building No.2811, 4th floor Alhamra Plaza,Falestine street, Al-Hamra'a dis, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Ning Ma
966-0537287031
SOURCE China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co., Ltd.
