The 16th Annual Disability Matters North America Conference & Awards Winners are Announced

Disability Matters Awards annually honors companies for their innovative programs resulting in the successful outreach, recruitment, engagement and retention of candidates, employees and customers with disabilities. The Honorees represent the "best of the best" when it comes to the commitment required and actions necessary for disability inclusion; shining a spotlight on companies that have had successes in mainstreaming people with disabilities in their workforce, workplace and/or marketplace.

The annual event and awards is produced in the United States, Europe and Asia by Springboard Consulting, LLC. Springboard is recognized as the global expert in corporate disability inclusion.

Companies sponsoring and attending the event included: CAPTIONING: Toyota. RUBY: Colgate-Palmolive Company, Cushman & Wakefield, Danone North America, and Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin. GOLD: UPMC. BRONZE: American Psychological Association, Bank of America, Barilla America, Cigna, Diageo North America, The Dow Chemical Company, FIS, HSBC Bank N.A., Intel, Intuit, McDonald's Corporation, Sephora, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. MEDIA: Diversity MBA Media, among others that were also represented.

The 2022 North America Disability Matters Honorees are:

MARKETPLACE AWARD

Kohl's

Morgan's Inclusion Initiative

For more information about Disability Matters, visit >> https://consultspringboard.com/disability-matters-about/

Entries for the 2023 edition of the awards will open in July.

ABOUT SPRINGBOARD®. Founded in 2005, Springboard is recognized as the expert in mainstreaming disability in the global workforce, workplace and marketplace. Serving corporations and organizations throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, Springboard has become a trusted partner in relation to disability issues and initiatives across every business category. Springboard annually honors exemplary organizational initiatives that promote the outreach, support & engagement of people with disabilities as employees and as consumers through the Disability Matters Awards. www.consultspringboard.com

SOURCE Springboard Consulting, LLC