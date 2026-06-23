The 16th Annual Globee® Awards for Business Invite Financial Services and Fintech Organizations Worldwide to Nominate Their Workplace and Business Achievements

Recognizing local, regional, and global achievements across financial services, fintech, banking, payments, insurance, wealth management, and related sectors.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 16th Annual Globee® Awards for Business, inviting financial services and fintech organizations worldwide to nominate their workplace and business achievements for consideration.

Submit your entries at: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/

The program welcomes submissions representing achievements related to digital banking, payments, financial technology, lending, insurance services, wealth management, investment platforms, regulatory technology (RegTech), cybersecurity, risk management, customer experience, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, operational improvement, workforce initiatives, and other accomplishments contributing to business success and organizational performance.

Organizations of all sizes are invited to participate, including banks, credit unions, fintech companies, payment providers, insurance organizations, investment firms, wealth management companies, financial technology platforms, financial services consultancies, and related institutions operating worldwide.

The Globee® Awards for Business recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful workplace and business accomplishments have the opportunity to be recognized regardless of organization size or location.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to organizations worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

Follow: @globeeawards

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SOURCE Globee Awards