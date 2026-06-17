The 16th Annual Globee® Awards for Business Invite Healthcare, Medical Technology, and Pharmaceutical Organizations Worldwide to Nominate Their Achievements

Recognizing workplace and business achievements from healthcare, medical technology, and pharmaceutical organizations at local, regional, and global levels

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 16th Annual Globee® Awards for Business, inviting healthcare, medical technology, and pharmaceutical organizations worldwide to nominate their achievements for consideration.

Learn more and submit your entries at: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/

The program welcomes nominations representing achievements in areas such as business growth, leadership, innovation, customer and patient engagement, operational improvement, digital transformation, product and service development, workforce initiatives, communications, marketing, and organizational performance.

Organizations of all sizes are invited to participate, including hospitals, healthcare systems, clinics, medical technology companies, diagnostics providers, pharmaceutical organizations, biotechnology companies, healthcare software providers, research-driven organizations, and related institutions worldwide.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful workplace and business accomplishments have the opportunity to be recognized regardless of organization size or location.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to organizations worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards