The 16th "China Books Around Worldwide" to Launch Globally During 2026 Chinese New Year

BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the upcoming 2026 Chinese New Year, the 16th "China Books Around Worldwide" organized by China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co., Ltd. (CNPIEC) will be held simultaneously at Chinese bookstores across 33 countries and regions worldwide. From the United States and Canada to France, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, Tunisia, Japan, Greece, Myanmar, and Germany, the event will present a wide selection of contemporary Chinese publications. Readers will also have the opportunity to experience interactive activities showcasing traditional Chinese culture.

The exposition will bring together leading Chinese publishing houses, including People's Publishing House, People's Literature Publishing House, Foreign Languages Press, China Science and Technology Press, and Peking University Press. The showcased titles will span social sciences, traditional culture, literature and arts, and children's literature, catering to readers of all ages.

In addition to purchasing Chinese books, Readers to participating bookstores can explore festive cultural products such as calendars, traditional Chinese brush pens, "Fu" character decorations, and Chinese knots.

Participating bookstores include:

POPULAR BOOK CO. (M) SDN BHD

S-066, Second Floor, Mid Valley Megamall, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

NIMING BOOKS INC

12417 Elliott Ave, El Monte, Los Angeles, CA 91732, U.S.A.

Tel: (213)-249-2671

ENLIGHTEN ENTERPRISE

1015 S.Nogales St., Ste #133, Rowland Heights, CA 91748, U.S.A.

Tel: 626-913-2481

ORIENTAL KNOWLEDGE PUBLISHING BOOK STORE

Khaled elhaj Ahmed, Ben arous mourouj 6, place droits de l'homme, Res. Yaakoub N 7, librairie savoirs orientaux, MOUROUGE2074, Tunisia

Contact: Khaled elhaj Ahmed

WISDOM HOUSE LANGUAGE COMPANY

Building No.2811, 4th floor Alhamra Plaza, Falestine street, Al-Hamra'a District, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Contact: Ning Ma | Tel: 966-0537287031

Readers are invited to visit these locations to join the celebrations and immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the Chinese New Year.

SOURCE China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd