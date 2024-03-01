The 16th Zhang Zhongjing Medicine Culture Festival & Forum on High-quality Development of TCM Takes Place in Nanyang, China

NANYANG, China, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-hosted by the Nanyang Chinese Medicine Development Bureau, the China Association of Chinese Medicine (CACM) and the China Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine (CATCM), the Zhang Zhongjing Medicine Culture Festival & Forum on High-quality Development of TCM was held in Nanyang, China from February 26th to 28th.

Themed "Promote the International, Industrialized, and Modernized Development of Zhong Jing Culture", the event included 14 academic forums and 16 related activities, including the opening ceremony and a session dedicated to honoring the eminent Chinese pharmacologist and physician, Zhang Zhongjing. The forum brought together over 700 attendees, among them more than 30 foreign diplomats, international students, representatives from relevant international organizations, as well as delegates from Hong Kong and Macao. Notable participants included Chen Zhu, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, and President of the Red Cross Society of China; Lu Cairong, Vice President of China International Communications Group (CICG) and Secretary of the Party Committee of CICG; Huang Hongxia, Director of the Health Commission of Henan Province; Hui Mo, Director of the WHO Collaborating Center for Traditional Medicine at the Health Bureau of Macao SAR Government; and Tang Zuxuan, a senior researcher and leading practitioner in Chinese medicine.

In addition to live streaming and interactive online sessions that engaged over 2 million virtual participants, the forum facilitated concurrent trade negotiations and a project-signing event that culminated in the execution of agreements for 58 projects, with a combined investment totaling 36.4 billion yuan. The Zhongjing Comprehensive Health Care Industry Expo, an integral part of the forum, featured nine exhibition areas with 180 booths, hosting over 200 Chinese TCM companies and attracting nearly 100,000 visitors.

