The 17 Best Marketing Courses: 2019 Bundle, Featuring Topics like 'Developing a Sales Funnel for your Business', 'Agile Marketing', and Many More
Dec 02, 2019, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "17 Best Marketing Course Bundle 2019" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 17 Best Marketing Course Bundle 2019 that provides all the information you need to learn regarding Marketing. The bundle covers courses on several important topics like Developing a Sales Funnel for your Business, Agile marketing, and many other courses.
Key Features
- Educated by Industry Experts
- Lifetime access
- Certificate on completion on the course
- Access on Android and iOS app
Courses Included
- Content Marketing
- Complete Content Writing Course For 2019 - 3 Course Bundle
- Text-To-Speech Beginners Course: Create Realistic Voice Narrations With Text-To-Speech & AI Voices
- Marketing (A Knowledge That Leads The Way to Think Like Marketer)
- How to Build Better Buyer Personas
- Developing a Sales Funnel for your Business
- Blog Marketing: Create, Drive Traffic And Monetize Your Blog
- LinkedIn Profile Business Development Blueprint
- Instagram Marketing 101 - How to use Instagram for Business
- Ultimate Digital Marketing Course - All in 1 + Strategies
- SEO - Getting Your Website Visible and Optimized for Search Engines
- Agile Marketing
- The Best Use of Your Marketing Dollars
- Product Marketing: Creating a Marketing Plan
- Product Management: Product Market Strategy
- Affiliate Marketing - Rollout Strategy Development
