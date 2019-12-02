The 17 Best Marketing Courses: 2019 Bundle, Featuring Topics like 'Developing a Sales Funnel for your Business', 'Agile Marketing', and Many More

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "17 Best Marketing Course Bundle 2019" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 17 Best Marketing Course Bundle 2019 that provides all the information you need to learn regarding Marketing. The bundle covers courses on several important topics like Developing a Sales Funnel for your Business, Agile marketing, and many other courses.

Key Features



Educated by Industry Experts

Lifetime access

Certificate on completion on the course

Access on Android and iOS app

Courses Included



Content Marketing

Complete Content Writing Course For 2019 - 3 Course Bundle

Text-To-Speech Beginners Course: Create Realistic Voice Narrations With Text-To-Speech & AI Voices

Marketing (A Knowledge That Leads The Way to Think Like Marketer)

How to Build Better Buyer Personas

Developing a Sales Funnel for your Business

Blog Marketing: Create, Drive Traffic And Monetize Your Blog

LinkedIn Profile Business Development Blueprint

Instagram Marketing 101 - How to use Instagram for Business

Ultimate Digital Marketing Course - All in 1 + Strategies

SEO - Getting Your Website Visible and Optimized for Search Engines

Agile Marketing

The Best Use of Your Marketing Dollars

Product Marketing: Creating a Marketing Plan

Product Management: Product Market Strategy

Affiliate Marketing - Rollout Strategy Development

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/flah4q

SOURCE Research and Markets

